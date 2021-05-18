WATERLOO — Trestan Kern was a consistent force in the trenches for DeKalb’s football team, and coaches at Trine University liked what they saw.
The Baron senior committed to play football at the Angola school Monday. The Thunder compete in NCAA Division III and the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
“I like the culture and the program Coach (Troy) Abbs has built there. Coach Abbs came to practice one day and talked to me. After that I went on a visit and I knew it was the place I wanted to be.
“I went through the facilities and it was like ‘Why would I not go here?’ The winning is a plus.”
The Thunder had back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons and MIAA titles in 2017-18.
Kern said finance and engineering are majors he’s considering. On the field, he figures to be a defensive lineman.
Kern was listed at 6-2, 235 for the Barons as a senior. He’ll need to get bigger and stronger at Trine. He said he aims to gain strength both in his legs and upper body.
Kern was a three-year starter at DeKalb. He was a KPC Media Group All-Area choice last fall and earned honorable mention on the All-Northeast 8 Conference team.
Kern was a playmaker on defense with 41 tackles, five tackles for losses and two fumble recoveries. He graded out at more than 90% on offense.
“He’s a hard worker and a leader and we’re going to miss that,” DeKalb coach Seth Wilcox said. “He’s got a skill set that’s going to transition well to the college level.
“He was a two-way starter for us. He was great on the defensive line breaking up plays, and on the offensive side of the ball, he was one of the most consistent linemen we’ve had since I’ve been here.”
