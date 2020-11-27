The 2020-21 winter sports season is going to be different in many ways. It’s going to sound different, look different and feel different because of COVID-19.
There are already spectator limits, and a plethora of events have been either postponed or canceled.
A few teams have been quarantined, including the Lakeland girls basketball team, which went into quarantine after it came in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Lakers returned to practice on Wednesday and play their first game since Nov. 10 on Saturday against Leo. The Central Noble girls basketball team played their season opener against Bishop Luers and have postponed a few games. The Cougars are scheduled to return on Saturday at Whitko.
During their time off, Lakeland girls head coach Dale Gearheart and his coaching staff have instructed their players to do daily workouts.
“They tried to keep each other accountable to stay in shape and not come out of quarantine out of shape, not only with the basketball but without the basketball,” Gearheart said. “I’ve been pretty impressed and proud of how they took that on and tried to keep people accountable.”
Gearheart said most of his girls have a hoop at their house or have access to one nearby so they could get shots up. He’s hopeful this limits the amount of rust that might come with so much time off.
“That’s the hope that it’s minimal. We’ve tried to come up with a way to figure out how to minimize that as much as possible, but you just don’t know. This is affecting everybody, not just our team and our school but other teams and schools,” Gearheart said. “I know some teams haven’t even played a game yet.”
The boys basketball season got started this week, but a team like Fremont is off until next week because of the school district recently moving to e-learning.
At Fremont, extracurricular activities were suspended in the school district until in-person instruction starts again on Monday after learning of three positive COVID-19 tests on Nov. 16, two from Fremont Elementary School students and one within the Fremont High School girls basketball program. Two boys basketball contests and six girls basketball games were postponed.
The first game back for the Fremont boys basketball team is next Friday at home versus Lakeland. The Eagles girls basketball team’s next game is at Lakeland on Dec. 5, and the wrestlers open their season in the Northeast Corner Conference Super Duals at West Noble on Dec. 5.
The Fremont boys’ last practice was on Tuesday, Nov. 17, the last day of in-person instruction in the school district and the last day extracurricular activity could take place within the school district before the pause. But head coach Josh Stuckey followed a similar line of thinking as Gearheart.
“I want them to shoot. I’d like them to run and stay in shape, and the plan right now is to come back November 30th (Monday), and we’ll have four practices then we’ll play a game. I’ve encouraged them to stay in shape and to shoot a lot,” Stuckey said.
Stuckey said one of his players has a barn with half a court inside of it and said there were 15 or so players in the barn at one point last week.
“They’re not allowed to be in the gym practicing, but no one’s ever going to be able to keep them apart and off the court,” Stuckey said. “That’s so encouraging to me and makes my heart so full that they love each other and being on the court.”
Fremont has a lot of varsity experience coming back, but Stuckey is installing a brand new offense and defense for the 2020-21 season. Stuckey also has some new assistants on his coaching staff as well and said his team was just starting to come together before extracurricular activities were stopped.
A team that doesn’t have a lot of experience playing together could have trouble getting into a rhythm or figuring out how to play together.
“This is when you find out a lot about your team. Usually you don’t get to figure it out this early in the season. Usually it’s during Christmas break and who’s coming to open gyms, or it gets later in the season and some kids aren’t playing. How much do they really like each other when everyone is not getting the same amount of playing time?” Stuckey said. “We get to figure out right now who is in this when it’s really tough for us, when our back is against a wall.”
Gearheart said, “I told the girls that this is some adversity and how do we deal with it? You’re going to face adversity your entire life, not only on the basketball court, but in other ways. How do you handle it?”
All of the winter sports for the 2019-20 season, except boys basketball, were able to finish their respective seasons. The Churubusco boys basketball team’s season ended after winning the Class 2A sectional championship at Westview and never got to play a regional game.
Both Gearheart and Stuckey are hopeful that their seasons can have a natural conclusion and not be suddenly taken away from them.
“I want to be as extremely optimistic as possible. I’m not sure what is going to happen and when it’s going to happen. They’ve trimmed down spectators to only family, which would be parents, essential workers and the players,” Gearheart said. “There’s a way to do that and if we go further than that, then we’ll livestream the games somehow, so that people can watch them and teams get to play.”
Coaches don’t know if they will have all of their players on a daily basis because of contact tracing.
“I try to temper my expectations for everything. I think it would be foolish to think we’ll get through the season without being shorthanded some games. Maybe we don’t have all of our players every game,” Stuckey said. “But I have a hard time thinking that the state tournament in Indiana high school basketball is going to get canceled. Not two years in a row.”
