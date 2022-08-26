PREP FOOTBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), ESPN, noon
Los Alamitos (Calif.) at American Heritage (Fla.), ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Duncanville (Texas) vs. South Oak Cliff (Texas), Dallas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Thompson (Ala.), ESPNU, 9 p.m.
MEN’S RUGBY
NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney, FS2, 5:30 a.m.
HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Pool Play, Los Angeles, CNBC, 3 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium: practice, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.; qualifying, ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., wawk.com, 6 p.m.; NBC, 7 p.m.
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; NBC, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Third Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada, Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton, USA, 7:30 a.m.
Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion, USA, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis., FS1, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S IIHF HOCKEY
IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group A, Herning, Denmark, NHL Network, 9 a.m.
IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Group A, Herning, Denmark, NHL Network, 1 p.m.
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 8, La Pola Llaviana to Collau Fancuaya, 96 miles, Spain, CNBC, 10 a.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga, FS1, 11:30 a.m.; FS2, 2 and 6 p.m.
NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Fox, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Austin Peay at W. Kentucky, CBSSN, noon
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Dublin, Fox, 12:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at UNLV, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin, Montgomery, Ala., ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Illinois, BTN, 4 p.m.
UConn at Utah St., FS1, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at FAU, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Howard vs. Alabama St., Atlanta, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico St., ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Hawaii, CBSSN, 10:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League Baseball World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Willemstad, Curacao, International Championship, Williamsport, Pa., ABC, 12:30 p.m.
Little League Baseball World Series: Honolulu, Hawaii vs. Nolensville, Tenn., U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa., ABC, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Finals, Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Tampa Bay at Boston, MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, WBET (1230 AM, 99.7 FM), WCSR-FM 92.1, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, Fox, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WSCR-AM 670, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, WMVP-AM 1000, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, WLW-AM 700, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, FS1, WBNO-FM 100.9, 10 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON FOOTBALL
Jacksonville at Atlanta, NFL Network, 3 p.m.
LA Rams at Cincinnati, NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, NFL Network, 9 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Texas at Ohio St., BTN, 8 p.m.
BOXING
WBO Top Rank Main Card: Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey (Junior-Welterweights), Tulsa, Okla., ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
