ANGOLA — A familiar matchup is set for today’s finals in the Angola Girls Tennis Sectional.
The host Hornets defeated Lakewood Park Christian and DeKalb won over Fremont, both by 5-0 scores Thursday, setting up another title clash between the two today at 5 p.m.
Angola, which has won the last two sectionals, got the best Lakewood Park could give, with competitive matches at the singles spots.
Elina Locane fought off Lauren Korte at No. 1 and McKenna Powers met the challenge by Olivia Crider at No. 3. Ellie Aldred won a 6-3 first set over Fiammi Gelmetti at No. 2.
“Lakewood Park did a great job challenging us, especially in the singles positions,” Angola coach Nick Burlingame said. “They made us earn every point which was a good test for us. We needed that going into DeKalb. DeKalb’s going to be tough.”
Panthers coach Lisa Korte was happy her team went out giving its best.
“I was really proud of the girls and how they fought hard. Our singles girls put up a good fight,” Coach Korte said.
“We’re looking forward to next year. We’re only losing two girls and hopefully we’ll keep building the program.”
The Hornets dominated in doubles, with the teams of Ava Harris and Brea Harris, and Allison Christman and Kaylee Wise both winning 12 straight games.
Four straight-set wins powered the Barons to their second win of the season over Fremont.
Ella Cruz dropped only one game at one singles, and Sophie Pfister prevailed at two singles.
The doubles teams of Kennlee Dick and Maddie Hickman, and Bella Brunson and Evie Pepple both finished with 6-0 second sets.
“We talked about coming out and getting the job done, and we did that tonight,” DeKalb coach Payton Rhodes Yarian said.
The Barons took the other point in come-from-behind fashion, with Lauren Blythe dropping the first set to Ayrianne Gaskill at three singles, but storming back to take the last two in a long three-set battle.
“That was huge for her, especially being down 5-0 in the first set,” Rhodes Yarian said. “She has that type of grit. She does not want to lose and she will give it everything she’s got. She is a fighter.”
The Hornets will look for a three-peat today. They won in 2019 and last season, with spring sports being canceled due to COVID in 2020.
“(The sectional title) is a goal of ours,” Burlingame said. “We’ve earned the opportunity to go win it. We’ll have a very tough test. DeKalb’s a very good team and we’ll have to keep playing our best tennis.”
The Barons dropped a 4-1 decision to Angola during the season, and know they’ll need their best effort to turn it around.
“They’re a great, great team,” Rhodes Yarian said. “We have to bring our 110% smile and leave everything we’ve got out on that court. We’re excited and we’re ready.”
Angola 5, Lakewood Park 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (Ang) def. Lauren Korte 6-3, 6-2. 2. Ellie Aldred (Ang) def. Fiamma Gelmetti 6-3, 6-0. 3. McKenna Powers (Ang) def. Olivia Crider 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Ava Harris-Brea Harris (Ang) def. Amelia McFarlane-Campbell Warner 6-0, 6-0. 2. Allison Christman-Kaylee Wise (Ang) def. Katelyn Harvey-Elizabeth Kruse 6-0, 6-0.
DeKalb 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. Ella Cruz (DK) def. Delaney Bock 6-1, 6-0. 2. Sophie Pfister (DK) def. Chloe Hilvers 6-1, 6-2. 3. Lauren Blythe (DK) def. Ayrianne Gaskill 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Kennlee Dick-Maddie Hickman (DK) def. Kayla McCullough-Ava Rau 6-1, 6-0. 2. Bella Brunson-Evie Pepple (DK) def. Lana Banks-Autumn Chilenski 6-2, 6-0.
