WATERLOO — You pick the adjective — assertive, dominating, controlling, etc. — and you would be right.
DeKalb's boys soccer team only led 1-0 at halftime over Northeast 8 rival Leo, but it felt like a two or three goal margin in a battle of conference unbeatens Wednesday.
At the final horn, the Barons celebrated a 6-0 victory.
The hosts improved to 7-1 in all matches and remain atop the NE8 with a 5-0 record. The Lions are 5-4-3 in all matches and 4-1 in the NE8.
“It was huge. It was huge,” DeKalb coach Jarrod Bennett said afterwards. “We try to focus on next game, next game, but this was big.
“I told the boys (before the match), ‘This could be the biggest game of your high school career and you’ve got to play like it is.’”
Challenge accepted.
The Barons struck early as Nick Dove redirected a free kick by teammate Imanol Hernandez past Leo netminder Christian Griewank with 32 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half.
DeKalb’s players implemented adjustments at halftime — and during the course of the match — that kept the Lions to the outside of the field.
“Leo’s a great squad. Offensively, they’re always tough to track up,” Bennett said. “I can speak for our boys; they’re smart players. We made a couple of changes tactically. We made a couple of changes on the fly, to change up our formations to stop them.
“Leo’s attack was exposing us in the center of the field, so we had to switch a couple of players around — not necessarily switching their specific roles but how they played them. Even our subs who came in were able to implement that right away. It shored up the middle of our field and kept (Leo) toward the outside.
“We didn’t practice that either. It’s something we just told them and they were able to implement it right away,” Bennett said.
It stayed 1-0 through the end of the half. Just over three minutes into the second half, however, Hernandez came up the left side and beat Griewank for a 2-0 lead.
While it was far from over, with the way DeKalb’s defense was controlling the field, the match was firmly in the hosts’ control.
The Barons nearly scored twice right after Hernandez’ goal, but there would be no more scoring until the final 25 minutes.
The Lions were penalized for two hand balls in the box — one causing them to play the rest of the match one player short. Carric Joachim scored on the second penalty kick with 23:22 to play for the first of his three goals.
Another hand ball by Leo — this one just outside the box — led to Hernandez’ second goal of the match with 16:45 to play. With 8:41 remaining, Joachim took a feed from Nate Fillenwarth and found the back of the net.
Joachim capped the scoring with 7 minutes left when Hernandez fed him for a breakaway. Joachim faked the goalie out of position for the hat trick.
DeKalb hosts Woodlan Thursday and returns to NE8 action Monday at home with Norwell.
