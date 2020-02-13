Prep Wrestling
New Haven Semi-State
Saturday
at Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne
First-round pairings
106 pounds
Anthony Martin, Jr., Western, 36-2 record, vs. Cayden Smithey, Fr., Norwell, 17-15
Gage Spreuer, Fr., Angola, 21-12, vs. Elliott Cornewell, So., Bishop Dwenger, 30-3
Isaac Ruble, So., Bellmont, 33-1, vs. Peytonn Bowland, So., Oak Hill, 35-6
Zander Hord, So., Churubusco, 25-9, vs. Mason Case, Fr., DeKalb, 19-10
Keegan Malott, So., East Noble, 28-3, vs. Sam Ford, Jr., Leo, 27-11
Cooper Baldwin, Fr., Peru, 32-6, vs. Silas Loshe, Fr., South Adams, 29-4
Hayden Brady, Fr., Garrett, 32-4, vs. Gabe Miller, Fr., Lakeland, 25-12
TJ Fritz, Jr., Daleville, 23-9, vs. Harvey Barr, Jr., Kokomo, 37-7
113 pounds
Ethan Reiley, Fr., Jay County, 35-3, vs. Gavin Roberts, So., Prairie Heights, 21-15
Ben Sloffer, Fr., Carroll, 25-10, vs. Justin Brantley, Jr., Western, 26-3
Aidan Sprague, So., East Noble, 30-1, vs. Karson Everett, Jr., Bellmont, 21-13
Jared Brooks, So., Wabash, 29-5, vs. Thomas Herman, Jr., Homestead. 33-7
Trey Sturgill, Sr., Peru, 36-3, vs. Brady Lewis, Sr., Huntington North, 10-6
Noah Eberhart, So., Jimtown, 29-8, vs. Gage Cline, Jr., Delta, 24-3
Colton Weimer, Jr., Garrett, 30-6, vs. Blake Kinney, Sr., Maconaquah, 26-7
Wyatt Corkwell, Jr., Bluffton, 20-8, vs. Isaiah McCue, Fr., Angola, 7-3
120 pounds
Jett Boots, Sr., Angola, 33-3, vs. Nic Elliott, So., Marion, 30-9
Brandon Kinnick, So., Daleville, 23-6, vs. Brady Ester, Sr., Snider, 29-7
Ethan Higgins, Jr., Wabash, 30-1, vs. Mikey Kallamani, Fr., Jimtown, 30-10
Jacob Veatch, Jr., Leo, 32-4, vs. Zakk Atkins, Sr., Jay County, 32-5
Dominic Heath, Sr., Churubusco, 30-1, vs. Logan Uhlman, Fr., Adams Central, 31-9
Ben Miller, So., Lakeland, 29-6, vs. Aidan Belt, Jr., Western, 25-7
John Robinson, Sr., Delta, 27-2, vs. Sam Cornewell, Sr., Bishop Dwenger, 20-8
Cole Sailors, So., Peru, 13-10, vs. Justin Puckett, Jr., Northridge, 36-4
126 pounds
Beau Humphrey, Sr., Snider, 25-2, vs. Gavin Cook, Fr., Adams Central, 32-9
Chandler Ciscell, Sr., Western, 28-8, vs. Jasper Graber, So., Northridge, 29-8
Landon Bertsch, So., Bluffton, 39-0, vs. Chandler Shearer, Sr., Garrett, 27-6
Blaine Malott, Sr., East Noble, 24-8, vs. Harper Dedman, Jr., Oak Hill, 38-1
Dylan Stroud, So., Manchester, 35-0, vs. Landon Roy, Jr., West Noble, 29-10
Korbyn Reister, Sr., Churubusco, 26-7, vs. Dominic Litchfield, So., Bellmont, 27-8
Eric Garcia, Sr., Elkhart Central, 30-8, vs. Anthony Long, Jr., Wabash, 20-8
Payne Blackburn, Sr., Delta, 28-2, vs. Darryn Kuhl, Sr. Huntington North, 29-4
132 pounds
Dillon Tuttle, So., Delta, 22-5, vs. Braden Brooks, Sr., Wabash, 24-8
Cameron Jones, Sr., NorthWood, 20-13, vs. Reakus Shelton, Jr., Snider, 30-6
Hunter Cottingham, Sr., Western, 39-1, vs. Dylan Hernandez, Jr. Bluffton, 34-5
Jarrett Forrester, Jr., Columbia City, 25-8, vs. Collin Ruemler, Jr., Northridge, 33-6
Ian Heath, Jr., Leo, 36-1, vs. Ethan Eberhart, Sr., Jimtown, 27-14
Elijah Burlingame, Jr., Manchester, 28-9, vs. Tonner Johnson, Sr., Norwell, 17-7
Rasheek Bonds, Sr., Goshen, 39-3, vs. Austin Hoy, Sr., Heritage, 21-7
Julius Gerencser, So., Daleville, 22-4, vs. Brody Arthur, So., Oak Hill, 36-3
138 pounds
Hayden Shepherd, So., Western, 36-4, vs. Sam Levitz, So., Prairie Heights, 24-11
Eli Johnson, So., Norwell, 25-7, vs. Josue Sotero, Sr., Wayne, 23-2
Logan Hooley, Jr., Northridge, 33-7, vs. Luke Hetzner, Jr., Greentown Eastern, 34-6
Lane Burns, Jr., Eastside, 26-6, vs. Toby Abbott, So., Cowan, 28-3
Kyle Lawson, Sr., Bellmont, 33-2, vs. Hayden Tippmann, Sr., Snider, 16-12
Christian Pfeiffer-Lague, Sr., Concord, 32-3, vs. Daylen Johnson, Sr., Marion, 30-8
Elijah Chacon, Jr., New Haven, 34-5, vs. Blayne Daniels, So., Union City, 32-4
Bodey Henry, Jr., Northwestern, 32-10, vs. Isaac Hawkins, Sr., Fremont, 35-7
145 pounds
Kaden Lone, Fr., NorthWood, 30-5, vs. Elijah Talamantez, So., Snider, 10-12
Wade Shafer, Jr., Rochester, 23-12, vs. Alex Currie, So., Adams Central, 34-5
Ryan Sheets, Jr., Columbia City, 31-2, vs. Brant Blasko, Sr., Northridge, 25-8
AJ Dull, So., South Adams, 29-6, vs. Tyler Miller, Jr., Oak Hill, 28-6
Tallan Morrisett, Jr., Greentown Eastern, 36-3, vs. Garrett Manley, So. Bellmont, 22-12
Garner Owens, Jr., East Noble, 8-7, vs. Evan Ulrick, Jr., Carroll, 28-10
William Fiechter, Sr., Southern Wells, 38-1, vs. Marcos Castorena, Jr., Northwestern, 22-19
Michael Tippmann, Jr., Bishop Dwenger, 24-9, vs. Landon Buchanan, So., Jimtown, 36-4
152 pounds
Cody Mccune, Sr., Huntington North, 33-1, vs. Traydon Goodwin, Sr., Wabash, 17-15
Alec Mowery, So., Bellmont, 16-10, vs. Brenden Stockman, Jr., Concord, 30-5
Ethan Mason, Sr., Tri-Central, 34-1, vs. Carter Wireman, Sr., Columbia City, 23-11
Tyler Becker, Sr., NorthWood, 23-13, vs. Gage Schuckman, Sr., Norwell, 23-7
Oliver Eveler, Sr., Northridge, 34-5, vs. Nicholas Wells, Sr., Union City, 25-8
Aaron Mckinley, Sr., Maconaquah, 21-3, vs. Eli Hilger, Jr., Bishop Dwenger, 29-3
Josh Beeks, Sr., Southern Wells, 27-2, vs. Lukas Medford, Sr., Jimtown, 30-11
Scottie Saylor, Sr., Carroll, 29-9, vs. Aidan Hardcastle, Jr., Oak Hill, 37-2
160 pounds
Isiah Levitz, Sr., Prairie Heights, 36-0, vs. Isaac Friedt, So., Bellmont, 23-10
Jake Roemer, Fr., Woodlan, 22-9, vs. Kymani Howard, So., Kokomo, 38-7
Jed Perry, Sr., Southern Wells, 38-1, vs. Shayne Tierney, Sr., West Noble, 26-7
Trescott Duffy, Jr., Manchester, 12-8, vs. Jacob Kreager, Jr., Snider, 21-3
Jackson Pettigrew, Sr., Columbia City, 32-1, vs. Grant Carandante, Jr., Wabash, 24-8
Kamden Goering, Sr., Elkhart Memorial, 29-5, vs. Lucas Fox, Jr., Delta, 28-6
Tytus Morrisett, Sr., Greentown Eastern, 39-0, vs. Tyler Burris, Sr., Homestead, 28-12
Isaiah Brege, Jr., Norwell, 25-5, vs. Jacob Werts, Sr., Jimtown, 36-6
170 pounds
Jacob Duncan, Sr., Southern Wells, 39-1, vs. Tavian Rucklos, Sr., Snider, 21-12
Jared Blake, Jr., Maconaquah, 27-8, vs. Peyton Anderson, Sr., Elkhart Central, 25-9
Clayton Fielden, Sr., Garrett, 35-1, vs. Paul Faurote, Sr., Adams Central, 22-8
Tim Hunter, Jr., Jimtown, 32-10, vs. Jett Thompson, Jr., Oak Hill, 23-5
Brodie Porter, So., Greentown Eastern, 38-1, vs. Jacob Graden, Jr., East Noble, 17-8
Matthew Morris, Jr., F.W. South Side, 33-4, vs. Josh Jones, Sr., Delta, 26-7
Clayton Lundy, Jr., Elk. Memorial, 36-5, vs. Myles Lenoir, Jr., Kokomo, 35-10
Carter Seifring, Sr., Bellmont, 22-12, vs. Joe Parrish, Sr., Homestead, 38-1
182 pounds
Luke Schwehn, Jr., Carroll, 24-12, vs. Jacob Behm, So., Fremont, 28-12
Kainen Malone-Johnson, Jr., Marion, 32-7, vs. Sam Walker, Sr., Norwell, 25-7
Jake Lone, Sr., NorthWood, 34-2, vs. Manny Knight, Sr., F.W. South Side, 29-7
Blake Heyerly, So., Adams Central, 35-6, vs. Kyle Cardwell, Jr., Northwestern, 32-8
Mason Winner, Sr., Jay County, 38-0, vs. MJ Norman, Fr., Western, 16-21
Blake Rowe, Sr., DeKalb, 28-6, vs. Jacob Saylor, Jr., New Haven, 9-3
Zian Constable, Sr., Peru, 35-4, vs. Jagger Scott, Jr., Muncie Central, 21-16
Tyler Walden, Jr., Garrett, 20-9, vs. Andrew Lockwood, Jr., Northridge, 31-7
195 pounds
Matt Lepper, Jr., Carroll, 35-2, vs. Alex Franklin, Sr., Winchester Community, 21-16
Logan Cox, Jr., Northfield, 24-6, vs. Jaden Miller, Sr., NorthWood, 28-6
Caden Friedt, Sr., Bellmont, 33-3, vs. Hunter Prahl, Jr., Leo, 24-12
RJ Dilbone, Jr., Fremont. 38-4, vs. Ashton Moore, Sr., Manchester, 32-4
Ibrahim Khaoucha, Jr., Northridge, 36-4, vs. Chad Wyatt, Jr., Wabash, 25-7
Seth VanWagner, Jr., Garrett, 16-8, vs. Christian Summersett, Jr. South Adams, 22-5
Kyler Funk, Sr., Mississinewa, 37-2, vs. Hunter Allen, So., Prairie Heights, 19-13
Tyson Enis, Sr., Yorktown, 27-6, vs. Cooper Harris, Jr., Concordia, 23-6
220 pounds
Sea Davis, Sr., Elk. Central, 33-5, vs. Cameron Farmer, So., Bluffton, 24-13
Keegan Miller, Sr., Eastside, 31-9, vs. Grant Warmuth, Jr., Wabash, 27-5
Cale Gray, Sr., Norwell, 29-0, vs. Kaleb Kilmer, Sr., Goshen, 31-13
Julion Creason, So., Northwestern, 26-6, vs. Reese Wicker, Sr., Churubusco, 31-1
Tristen Martz, Sr., New Haven, 31-3, vs. Lane Collins, Fr., Lewis Cass, 17-17
Isaac Benjamin, So., NorthWood, 22-10, vs. Tom Stevens, Sr., Cowan, 29-4
Fred Durben, Sr., Oak Hill, 39-0, vs. Cole Bergman, Sr., Garrett, 23-10
Cooper Jacks, Sr., Jay County, 21-13, vs. Omar Khaoucha, Sr., Northridge, 30-8
285 pounds
Braydon Erb, Jr., Western, 39-2, vs. Jon Louden, Jr., New Haven, 16-7
Jacob Sommer, Jr., Elk. Central, 29-10, vs. Evan Hill, Sr., Delta, 23-8
Reeve Muncie, Jr., Carroll, 35-2, vs. Quinten Brousseau, Fr., Peru, 23-12
Zach Christianson, So., Norwell, 15-6, vs. Blake Herr, Jr., NorthWood, 24-6
Logan Swallow, Sr., Monroe Central, 40-0, vs. Rhent Addis, Sr., Northridge, 31-14
Luke Miller, Sr., Bishop Luers, 17-8, vs. Bryce Kamphues, Sr., Manchester, 24-2
Jose Rosales, Sr., Goshen, 37-6, vs. Jason Orr, So., Muncie Central, 21-11
Sam Duvall, Sr., Caston, 22-14, vs. Tom Busch, Sr., Leo, 28-9
