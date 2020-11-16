College Football Dean, Tagliaferri among Trine honorees by D3football.com
Former Eastside standout Aaron Dean and Angola’s Marcques Tagliaferri were among Trine University players recognized for their efforts during the Thunder’s abbreviated fall season on D3football.com Team of the Week.
Dean blocked a field goal attempt by Adrian’s Cooper West in the first quarter on Oct. 3, then picked up the loose ball and scampered 84 yards for a touchdown to start the scoring at Adrian’s Docking Stadium. Dean also recovered a fumbled punt late in the fourth quarter which the Thunder converted into a touchdown. Trine won the game 44-27.
Tagliaferri, a sophomore linebacker, made 10 tackles against the Bulldogs, including 1.5 sacks. He forced a fumble in sacking Adrian quarterback Jack Wurzer late in the fourth quarter. That play ended in a Thunder safety.
Freshman defensive tackle Kendall Himes and sophomore running back Xaine Kirby also made the D3football.com Team of the Week from Trine.
Kirby had ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries against Adrian.
Himes made three tackles in the Thunder’s 37-0 home win over Manchester on Oct. 10. Two of the tackles were quarterback sacks. The third tackle was for no gain. He also forced a fumble.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports high scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores for the week of Nov. 9.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Greg Dini for men (137 pins over average), Patt Wandel for women (135) and Ethan Pfeiffer for youth (124).
MEN: Moose — Mike Handley 258, Jack Pfierman 258, David This 258, Greg Dini 257, Tom Slaughter 714 series. Booster — Taylor Schwartz 287, 755 series, Jeffery Griffith 264, 721 series, Greg Dini 258, 755 series, Mark Medler 258, Rocky Sattison 255, Chad Griffith 706 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Billy Zink 263, Aaric Page 262.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachel Gardner 210, 596 series. Booster — Heather Newman 244, 603 series, Dawn Simmons 226, 601 series. Pizza, Pins and Suds — Autumn Shippy 208, 526 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Ethan Pfeiffer 259, 688 series, Skyler Plummer 258, 697 series, Madi Flaugh 248, 619 series, Elizabeth Jones 235, 550 series, Hope Moring 216, 559 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.