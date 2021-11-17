Prep Girls Basketball Fremont loses to Flying Jets
MONROE — Fremont lost to Adams Central 63-47 Saturday night.
The Flying Jets outscored the Eagles 18-8 in the second quarter to take a 37-24 halftime lead.
Gracie Garwood had 13 points and Kylee Roe had 12 points, four rebounds and four steals to lead Adams Central.
Jada Rhonehouse had 16 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists for Fremont. Freshman Addy Parr had nine points off the bench, and classmate Sammy Meyers had eight points.
College Football Ten Trine players named to All-MIAA teams
The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association released all-conference football first and second teams Tuesday.
Jamon Gibson, Kyle Naif, Keysean Amison, Ryan Hibbets and Josh Davis received first team honors while Xaine Kirby, Jackson Linback, Tyler Pollard, Angel Sanchez and Aaron Dean made the second team.
Senior Justin White also became the fifth Trine player in school history to receive the Pete Schmidt Memorial Scholar-Athlete award, an award to honor the legacy of Pete Schmidt, an Alma College alumnus and Albion College football coach who died of cancer in 2000.
College Hockey Brancato named NCHA Player of the Week
Sophomore goalie Shane Brancato was named National Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Week for his performance this past weekend.
In a two-game series against Concordia, Wisconsin, Brancato combined for 32 saves while only allowing three goals.
The Thunder will next take the ice Friday at Adrian College at 7 p.m.
