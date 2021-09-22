Postponements
WATERLOO — DeKalb postponed its boys tennis and unified flag football events due to forecasts of heavy rain Tuesday.
DeKalb’s home boys tennis match vs. Leo has been moved to Monday at 4:30 p.m. Other tennis matches including Central Noble at Westview, Angola at Lakeland and New Haven at East Noble were all postponed as well. The matches at Westview and at Lakeland were was pushed to today, and the match at East Noble was moved to Saturday.
The unified flag football game at East Noble has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m.
The girls soccer match between Westview and Angola was postponed to Monday, and the match between the Fort Wayne Fusion and Lakewood Park was canceled. The boys soccer match of Lakewood Park vs. Blackhawk Christian was also postponed.
Prep Boys Soccer Angola tops Lakers
LAGRANGE — AJ Hersel had six goals to lead Angola to a 7-1 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Lakeland on Tuesday.
Alexis Garcia also scored for the Hornets. Trey Soulliere had two assists, and Brady Wright made four saves in goal.
Johnny Hersel, Darren Haire, Julen Garcia and Walker Blaschak had an assist apiece for Angola.
DeKalb gets conference win
OSSIAN — DeKalb took a 5-3 Northeast 8 Conference win at Norwell Monday.
Carric Joachim and Nate Fillenwarth had two goals apiece for the Barons (7-4), and Jace Benson also scored.
Joachim had two assists and Benson had one.
Prep Girls Soccer Barons win on senior night
WATERLOO — DeKalb celebrated senior night with a 3-1 victory over Norwell in a Northeast 8 Conference match Monday.
Hope Lewis and Riley Exford each had a goal and an assist for the Barons. Caroline Pranger also scored on an assist from Carly Jarrett.
Lakers get past West Noble
LAGRANGE — Lakeland beat West Noble 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Monday.
Alivia Rasler, Deisy Munoz and Bree Vander Meulen scored for the Lakers.
Silvia Venturi and Sherlyn Torres had the Charger goals. Neyda Macias had an assist. JaLynn Baker made eight saves in goal.
Prep Volleyball Tuesday Roundup: Angola bests Fremont
ANGOLA — Angola improved to 6-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play by sweeping Fremont Tuesday. The scores were 25-8, 25-17, 15-16. The Hornets are 10-5 overall.
In other action Tuesday, Lakeland won at home over Eastside 25-17, 25-18, 25-20, and East Noble lost in straight sets at Bellmont, 25-11, 25-14, 25-9.
In LaGrange, Kelsie Bowling had 16 kills, seven digs and two aces for the Lakers. Justice Haston had 20 assists and two aces. Peyton Hartsough had 14 digs and Adelyn Dininny had five aces.
DeKalb tops Snider in five
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb won in five games at Snider Monday. Scores were 25-20, 20-25, 21-25, 32-30 and 15-11.
Paige Snider had 15 kills, 17 digs and an ace for the Barons. Aiva Ring had 30 digs and an ace.
Hope Moring had 27 assists, nine aces, six kills and six digs. Brenna Spangler had eight kills, three aces and two blocks. Brooklyn Barkhaus had seven kills, four aces and four digs.
Prep Boys Tennis Chargers down Wildcats
SOUTH WHITLEY — West Noble ended its regular season with a 4-1 victory Whitko on Monday.
Luke Schermerhorn came back from losing a first set tiebreaker to win in three sets at No. 3 singles for the Chargers.
West Noble 4, Whitko 1
Singles: 1. David Ousley (Whit) def. Chris Miller 6-4, 6-4. 2. Nathan Shaw (WN) def. Logan Hoffman 6-3, 6-0. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Blake Schroeder 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Nevin Phares-Brayden Bohde (WN) won 6-0, 6-0. 2. JJ Jacobs-Wesley Shaw (WN) def. Keaton Cornell-Braiden Wolfe 6-1, 6-0.
Prep Football Chargers JV team beats Falcons
LIGONIER — West Noble’s junior varsity team defeated Fairfield 34-0 on Monday at Charger Hill.
Fernando Macias had two touchdowns for the Chargers (3-2) and many players contributed on defense to gain the shutout. Brady Barth made four of five extra point kicks.
College Soccer Trine women rally to win
NORTH MANCHESTER — Trine University’s women’s soccer team, ranked seventh in NCAA Division III Region VIII, came back after Manchester scored early to defeat the Spartans 2-1 Tuesday afternoon.
After Alex Parr scored for Manchester (1-3) a little over 10 minutes into the non-conference match, the Thunder (8-0-1) controlled play without leading scorer Teresa Ashbrook and got the goals they needed to win.
Mia Augustino scored her third goal of the season to tie the match at 1 with a little over 16 minutes left in the first half. Bella Mabry put Trine ahead with her third tally of the season 12 minutes, 41 seconds into the second half on an assist from Olivia Butterworth.
Trine outshot the Spartans 22-3. The Thunder had nine corner kicks and Manchester had no corner kicks.
Sydney Kalinger played goal for Trine and did not have to make a save.
Trine men take care of Tigers
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s soccer teams defeated DePauw 5-0 on the turf at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium on Tuesday night.
Colin Nicoski had two goals to lead the Thunder (4-3). Francesco Mazzei had a goal and an assist.
Tyler Murphy and Jacob Fivecoate also scored for Trine. Alhusain Yahya and Connor Malmquist each had an assist.
Troy Saylor made three saves in goal to earn the shutout for the Thunder.
College Golf Lowney wins MIAA award
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University junior Mitch Lowney was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Golf Athlete of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Lowney, from Fenton, Michigan, tied for second in the Irish Hills Invitational last weekend in Adrian, Michigan, shooting 143 (72-71) at the Hills of Lenawee and leading the Thunder to a second-place team finish.
This was the first time Lowney was named an MIAA Athlete of the Week.
College Wrestling Trine coach Hall receives award
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s wrestling coach Tom Hall was recently named the 2021 16U-Junior Indiana State Wrestling Association Coach of the Year for his work with the youth wrestling program this past season.
Hall spent this past summer working with the Indiana State 16U and Junior teams as they competed at the 2021 Junior National Duals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the US Marine Corps Junior & 16U Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.
At the Junior National Duals, Hall was a team leader, organizing and running all facets of the team competition. In the Marine Corps event, he served as a coach working with individual athletes. His athletes had multiple top-8 finishes, including a runner-up finish.
Hall is entering his third year as Trine’s men’s wrestling coach.
Middle School Volleyball Cougars, Charger split
ALBION — Central Noble and West Noble each won a match on Monday. The Cougars won the eighth grade match over the Chargers 25-10, 25-17. West Noble won the seventh grade match 25-14, 25-14.
In the eighth grade match, Grace Swank had six kills, four aces and two solo blocks for the Cougars (7-1). Jalayna Winebrenner also had four aces.
In the seventh grade match, Kaydintz Bales had 14 assists and Sydney Wilkinson had five aces for CN. Maggie Tracy had three hits.
DeKalb teams get three wins
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb’s seventh- and eighth-grade teams were winners in three matches last week.
At Riverview Thursday, the eighth grade won 25-9, 25-15. Lilli Van Gessel had 11 points, nine aces, six kills and three assists. Belle Wimer had six points, four aces and four kills. Korah Benson had six points with five aces.
Hailey Hughes, Kassidy Garten and Autumn Klinker all had two points, with Garten picking up two aces. Macie Hall had 10 assists and two kills.
The seventh-grade squad topped Riverview 25-11, 25-16. Lilly Jackson served 10 points, Taya Stahly served nine, Jazmyn Stokes served eight and Ella Nixon served seven. Stahly had seven attacks and Brooklyn Hicks had three.
The eighth grade also won over Harding 25-15, 25-9. Klinker had nine points and four aces. Van Gessel had six points, four aces and four kills. Hall had five points, two aces and three assists. Vanessa Chorpenning and Garten each had two points and two aces.
The seventh grade took down Harding 25-14, 25-7. Jackson had 21 aces and Nicole Rogers had three. Stahly had two hits and Khloe Gillian had one. Elle Armstrong had a dig.
Against Woodside, DeKalb’s eighth grade won 25-15, 25-15. Chorpenning had nine points and four aces. Van Gessel had eight points, eight aces and four assists. Klinker had eight points and four aces. Hall had four assists.
The Baron seventh-graders won 25-19, 25-17.
DeKalb sixth-graders top PH
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s sixth-grade teams defeated Prairie Heights Wednesday.
The Baron A-team won 25-16, 25-17. Evie Weber had six points, six aces, two kills and two assists for the Barons. Ellington Sparkman, Brooke Culler and Avalynn Schache all had two points. Schache had four aces.
Kyla Kjendalen had two kills and an ace, and Mollee Sonneberg had a kill and two aces. Addy Brand had three aces.
The DeKalb B-team won in three games, 25-13, 21-25, 15-5. Sydney Dunn and Tiegan Jordan both had seven aces. Sylvia Neal, Lydia McHenry and Delilah Warner all had three aces.
The B-team also defeated Lakewood Park Christian 25-13, 22-25, 15-12. Jordan had 10 aces, Warner had eight and Dunn had six. Brand had three aces and a kill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.