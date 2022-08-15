Prep Boys Tennis Knights beat Westview for first time since 2014
KENDALLVILLE — For the first time since 2014, the East Noble boys tennis team defeated Westview, 3-2, doing so in their season opener and on their home court Monday night.
Seniors Max Bender and Carver Miller opened the match up with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Warrior sophomores Mason Clark and Gavin Engle at No. 1 doubles, before Knights sophomores Jackson Leedy and Cole Thompson defeated senior Dawson Shrock and sophomore Dylan Shrock 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
East Noble clinched the match at No. 3 singles when senior Brycen Ortiz won his match against Westview senior Cole Mast 1-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-2.
The Warriors won at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles positions when senior Isaiah Hostetler won against senior Vittorio Bona (6-3, 6-4) and senior Jethro Hostetler defeated freshman Ettore Bona 7-6 (7-3), 7-5.
Prep Girls Soccer Hornets shutout Wayne in opener
FORT WAYNE — The Angola Hornets began their 2022 campaign on the road Monday with a 6-0 shutout victory over the Wayne Generals.
Junior midfielder Frances Krebs scored a hat trick with two goals in the first half (one in the opening minute) and a goal with two minutes left in the match.
Other goals in the first half were from sophomore and senior forwards Karleigh Gillen and Gracie Pelliccia, and freshman Isabella Robertson added one in the second half.
Picking up assists were Krebs and senior midfielder Maddie Dailey, while senior Maleah Sears earned the shutout in goal.
Lakewood Park routs New Haven
NEW HAVEN — The Lakewood Park Panthers defeated the New Haven Bulldogs 8-0 on the road Monday to improve to 1-0 on the season.
Ava Staker had a hat trick with three goals to lead the Panthers, while Hayley Brooks, Olivia Crider, Kaitlyn McKenzie, Ali VanDyken and Lilia West all had one goal each.
Lakers and Wawasee play to draw
SYRACUSE — The Lakeland girls soccer team fought tooth and nail with Wawasee in each team’s season opener Monday night, with the match ultimately concluding in a 1-1 draw.
The lone Lakers goal came from sophomore Gracelyn Weimer off an assist from junior Deisy Muñoz.
Prep Girls Golf Fremont knocks off Westview
LAGRANGE — The Fremont girls golf team won at Heron Creek against Westview 182-196 Monday.
Khloe Glendening led the Eagles with a 42 while Kenadee Porath had a 46. Presley Scott and Reagan Rhodes each scored a 47 and Emery Laughlin had 55.
Westview’s Hope Haraar was medalist for the match with a total score of 38.
In other area action, Angola defeated Lakeland 247-249 and East Noble (243) was third to Huntington North (209) and Leo (203).
West Noble hangs on against Wawasee
SYRACUSE — The Chargers held on for a close win over Wawasee at Maxwelton to improve to 3-1 Monday night, winning by a score of 208-212.
The top scorer for West Noble was senior Mackensy Mabie with a 46, while junior Aubrey Weigold scored 52. They were followed by seniors Tori Hamman and Abigail Hawn, who each had 55, with classmate Ashlyn Seigel (64) and freshman Lacy Leamon (68) following suit.
Wawasee’s Rylee Firestone was the medalist of the match with a score of 44.
Prep Boys Soccer Railroaders get past Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — In each team’s conference and season opener Monday, the Garrett boys soccer team defeated Prairie Heights 2-0.
Prep Volleyball Fremont loses 2 at LPC Invite
AUBURN — Fremont opened its season in the Lakewood Park Invitational Saturday and lost both of its matches in the round robin event. The Eagles fell to the host Panthers 27-25, 25-20 and lost to Elkhart Christian 25-23, 27-25.
Against LPC, Addy Parr had six kills and three aces for Fremont. Paige Baker had four kills and a solo block. Chloe Hilvers also had three aces.
In the ECA match, Baker had five kills and Claire Foulk had five aces for the Eagles.
The Fremont junior varsity team went 1-1 in the invitational. It defeated Lakewood Park 25-14, 25-19, but lost to Elkhart Christian 26-24, 25-23.
