WATERLOO — Snider leaned on its defense on a tough shooting night and made its free throws.
After a feisty first half by DeKalb, the Panthers were able to pull away in the second half to a 50-36 win which moved them into tonight’s Class 4A girls basketball sectional championship game.
Losers to Snider by a 58-33 margin 10 days earlier, the Barons were determined to make this game different, and were in the thick of it through three quarters, trailing just 19-16 at the half and 33-27 after three quarters.
After DeKalb hit five shots in the first quarter, however, the Panthers allowed only six field goals the rest of the night.
The Panthers (19-4) were able to pull away in part thanks to Kyra Parker, who drilled four threes in the second half on her way to a game-high 18 points.
Snider made an 8-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter with Clara Sims going coast to coast with a rebound, Parker hitting a three and Jordan Poole adding a free throw for a 40-27 lead. The margin stayed in double digits from there.
The Panthers hit just 14-of-48 (29&) for the night and missed several close-in chances in the first half, but hit 17-of-22 at the foul line.
Tia Phinezy added 15 points for the Panthers. She and Poole each had nine rebounds and Johnea Donahue had seven steals.
Lillie Cone had 11 points to lead DeKalb (13-11) and Ashley Cox scored 10 to go with seven rebounds.
The Barons jumped to an early 10-4 lead with back-to-back threes by Cone and Ashley Cox, but couldn’t sustain the offense against Snider’s quickness and length. Phinezy, at 6-foot-2, was an imposing figure both at the top of the Panther defense and in the lane.
DeKalb bid farewell to three four-year varsity players in Cone, Delaney Cox and Elizabeth Martin along with Evie Pepple, who played three years on the varsity. Those seniors, plus Amanda Day and Lexi Long, played their last games as Barons.
DeKalb enjoyed its first winning season since 2013-14, and won a game in the sectional for the first time since 2010. Cone departs as the school’s all-time leader in three-point baskets.
