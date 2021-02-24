FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s softball team was picked to win the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association this season in the preseason coaches poll that was released on Wednesday.
The Thunder had 61 points and six of the nine first-place votes available from conference coaches. Coaches can not pick their own teams in the poll.
Calvin was picked second with 54 points and received two first-place votes. Hope was third with 51 points and received a first-place vote. Alma was fourth with 41 points and Saint Mary’s was fifth with 40.
“This has to be one of the toughest preseason polls to do with so many unknowns for all the teams,” 17th-year Trine coach Don Danklefsen said in a university press release. “I’m glad to be picked to finish first, but I expect a lot of change as teams figure themselves out over the first weeks of the season.”
Trine was 7-3 on its spring trip to Clermont, Florida, last year before its season was shut down by COVID-19.
The Thunder return some key players from their 2019 team that reached the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Championships in Texas in senior pitcher Hannah Kampmann, senior catcher Victoria Porter, senior second baseman Mercede Daugherty and junior first baseman Ashley Swartout.
Young players who made an impact during the abbreviated 2020 season also return in sophomores Amanda Prather, Ellie Trine and Anna Koeppl. Prather, a shortstop, hit .424 last season with three home runs and 14 runs batted in. Trine, an outfielder, was second on the team in hits last year with 10. Koeppl will be part of a competitive pitching rotation.
“Offensively we are going to be very versatile and I expect us to be a much tougher out this year,” Danklefsen said. “And as far as pitching goes, this is one of the deepest staffs we have ever had.”
Trine was ranked 22nd in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s preseason NCAA Division III poll.
The Thunder will not have a spring trip and is scheduled to open the season at home on March 17 in a doubleheader with longtime in-state rival Anderson at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field. The first pitch for Game 1 is set for 3 p.m.
MIAA play for Trine begins on March 26 when it hosts a conference three-way. It plays Adrian at noon and Hope at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs will take on the Flying Dutch at 2 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
