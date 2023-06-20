LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced on Monday that head coach Donnie Danklefsen and his assistant coaches at national champion Trine University was named the ATEC/NFCA Division III Coaching Staff of the Year.
Danklefsen, longtime pitching coach Dennis Smith and first-year assistant coach Sydnie Foster, led the Thunder to their best season in program history, finishing at 46-6 to set a new program record for wins in a season on the way to their first national title in program history.
Trine won Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season and tournament championships and the regional and super regional it hosted during the NCAA Division III Tournament on the road to national tournament in Marshall, Texas.
The Thunder overcame losing the first game to Rowan (N.J.) to fight their way back to the championship final series against Salisbury (Md.). Trine overcame a Game 1 loss to the Sea Gulls to rally and win the final series two games to one. Carolyn Biel singled down the left-field line with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Emma Beyer and give the Thunder the dramatic, history-making walkoff victory.
Danklefsen just completed his 19th season at Trine head softball coach, and his team made the NCAA Division III Tournament 14 times. The East Noble High School graduate and Tri-State University graduate has a 585-196 career coaching record for a .749 winning percentage.
Danklefsen has led Trine to the final eight-team field that is the NCAA Division III National Championships in five of the last nine seasons a national tournament was played, including a national runner-up finish in 2022. There was no 2020 national tournament because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Smith has been with Danklefsen since 2010 and led the best pitching staff in NCAA Division III this past season. And that was without having 2022 First Team All-American and MIAA Pitcher of the Year Adrienne Rosey this past season due to injury.
The quartet of senior Anna Koeppl, freshmen Debbie Hill, junior transfer Alexis Michon and junior Lauren Clausen led NCAA Division III in earned run average at 1.02, was second in the country in both shutouts (22) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.95), and was third in WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) at 0.81.
Smith played fast-pitch softball in Iowa for nearly 20 years, then was the pitching coach at IPFW for 10 years as it transitioned from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division I in the first decade of the 2000s. He used to work for LSC Communications, formerly known as Courier Kendallville, and is now retired.
Smith has coached seven MIAA Pitchers of the Year, starting with Andi Gasco twice in 2012 and 2013. His most recent conference pitcher of the year was this spring with Koeppl.
Foster just completed her first season as an assistant coach for the Thunder. She played five seasons of softball at NCAA Division II University of Indianapolis, and the Greyhounds made the NCAA Tournament in four of those seasons.
Trine finished in the top 10 this spring in doubles (89), hit by pitch (40), home runs (38), on-base percentage (.422), slugging percentage (.516) and total runs (333).
Also, Trine finished the season first in the NFCA’s final NCAA Division III poll of the season that came out on June 13.
Salisbury (49-6) was second, followed by Berry, Ga. (43-7); Coe, Iowa (39-11) and Rowan (42-10) to round out the top five.
The first eight teams all played in the national finals at East Texas Baptist University. Moravian, Pa. (38-12), was sixth; Linfield, Ore. (46-6), was seventh; and 2022 national champion Christopher Newport, Va. (31-13), was eighth.
Virginia Wesleyan (39-13) was ninth and Randolph-Macon, Va. (43-11) was ranked 10th.
Also noteworthy in the final poll were Concordia, Wis. (40-5), in 12th; Case Western Reserve, Ohio (38-5), in 13th; Hiram, Ohio (27-16), at No. 21; and Transylvania, Ky. (34-11), at No. 25.
Millikin (Ill.) and Wisconsin-Whitewater each received four votes.
