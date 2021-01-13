EMMA — Westview’s girls basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament with a 58-7 quarterfinal win over Hamilton Wednesday night.
The Warriors (3-14) won their third straight game and will face Lakeland Friday at 6 p.m. The last two Warrior wins have come over an inexperienced Marine squad.
Westview coach Ryan J. Yoder is excited about NECC Tournament week and happy for his girls.
“They needed to get some wins under their belts. It’s good to keep moving on in our tournament,” Yoder said. “It’s good to go over a scouting report and get ready for whoever we play next.”
The Warriors started slow, but were in control. The first score came 2 minutes, 55 seconds into the game on a jumper from Andrea Miller.
All nine girls who played for Westview scored. Hailey Miller led the team with 11 points. Hope Bortner had nine points, and Inah Miller and Hallie Mast each had eight.
Raymie Howard had three points for Hamilton, who is scheduled to play in a consolation game today.
Fairfield 53, West Noble 44
In Benton, the Falcons won the first three quarters and had better offensive balance in a matchup of two of the conference’s top teams.
Fairfield (11-5) had a big advantage in free throws, making 23 of 27. The Chargers were only 2-of-6 from the charity stripe.
Brea Garber had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots for the Falcons.Brooke Sanchez had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals. Bailey Willard added 10 points and five rebounds.
Lilly Mast had 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals for West Noble (13-4). Mackensy Mabie had eight points and Nichelle Phares had seven points and five boards.
BOYSWestview 88, Hamilton 22
In Emma, Brady Yoder led four Warrior scorers in double figures with 22 points. Westview led 49-6 at the half and will play Central Noble in a semifinal game Friday at Lakeland around 7:45 p.m.
The Warriors (8-2) also had 18 points from Drew Litwiller, 11 from Luke Miller, 10 from Caleb Cory and nine points from Lyndon Miller.
Ryan Cool had 12 points for the Marines (0-7), who will play in a consolation game tonight.
West Noble 44, Fairfield 30
In Benton, the Chargers (5-3) took control by outscoring the Falcons 12-2 to take a 22-8 halftime lead.
Sophomore Austin Cripe had 20 points for West Noble, who plays at Angola in a semifinal contest Friday. Braedon Helms had eight points for Fairfield (1-9).
