GARRETT — Levi Follett stuck with his favorite sport.
The Garrett senior committed recently to play golf at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne.
He was the Railroaders’ quarterback in football last fall, but says golf is his favorite sport “by far.”
“People asked me if I was going to play football in college. I told them I’m not going to be hit by those big dudes,” Follett said with a laugh.
“It means a ton to me. I’ve always wanted to be able to play golf in college. I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to.”
Follett can focus on the rest of his senior year with his decision made. He narrowed his college choice down to Saint Francis and Trine.
“It was a long time coming,” he said. “I was thinking about it a lot. When I visited Saint Francis I knew that was the fit for me.
“The golf team is awesome there and their facilities are great.”
Follett plans to major in finance.
Cougar coach Corey Potts feels Follett is part of a strong recruiting class.
“At Garrett, he’s had some success and he’s probably looking forward to a great senior year,” Potts said. “I had a connection with him. I really felt it was a great fit for him and I. We’re thrilled, absolutely.”
Follett was a KPC Media Group All-Area choice last spring. He was the individual champion in the Northeast Corner Conference at Noble Hawk, shooting a 72, and qualified for regional for the third consecutive season.
Follett’s choice will give the Saint Francis team even more of a DeKalb County flavor next year. Former DeKalb standouts Bailey Clark and Gabe Schenk are freshmen on this year’s team, and saw action during the Cougars’ fall schedule.
“He sent me some videos of his swing,” Potts said of Follett. “As a golf coach, when you see a swing that really looks good, you find interest. That was the first attraction, a great-looking golf swing.”
Potts said three key seniors were lost from last year’s squad, but with the current players and three others committed to come to Saint Francis, he is optimistic.
“I’m confident with who I’m bringing in we can just keep the ball rolling,” Potts said. “I think we’re going to be in great shape moving forward.”
