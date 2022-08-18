WATERLOO — DeKalb's volleyball team moved in a winning direction last season by placing third in the demanding Northeast 8 Conference and winning a match in its Class 4A sectional.
The Barons kept that momentum going on Wednesday in their 2022 season opener by outswinging Lakeland to win in four sets. The scores of the non-conference match were 25-16, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21.
"Our offense looked fantastic," sixth-year DeKalb coach Melissa (Hall) Pfost said. "We were in system, and ran our offense with minimal errors. We kept them playing defense a lot."
The Barons turned a close opening set in their favor with a 9-1 run to take a 17-11 lead. They pulled away a little further to complete the first set victory.
Lakeland battled back from two sets down in the third. It took a 17-13 lead and held off DeKalb the rest of the set to win.
The Barons trailed 22-19, then scored three straight points to tie. There were two more ties before the Lakers scored the final two points on a dink over the Baron blockers for a kill by Lauren Leu, followed by a Baron violation.
DeKalb finished the fourth and final set with a 7-1 run to overcome Lakeland and win 25-21. A kill by senior Paige Langschwager ended the match for the Barons.
Lakeland coach Stephanie Dunkel said a point of emphasis in recent practices has been defense, including blockers covering opposing team's hitters. There were times the Lakers did not play as well defensively as Dunkel hoped, but she did not fault her team's efforts in the match.
"I thought we battled hard," Dunkel said.
Senior Peyton Hartsough led Lakeland with 10 kills and 24 digs. The Huntington University basketball commit is taking on a prominent offensive role for the first time in her prep volleyball career to go with her main role as a defensive player in the back row.
Junior Kaitlyn Keck had 15 digs and nine kills for the Lakers. Sophomore Adelyn Dininny was 16-of-17 serving with eight aces, and also had 14 digs. Senior Justice Haston had 15 assists and put all 14 of her serves in play with two aces.
Dunkel said she is aiming to have senior outside hitter Faith Riehl make her season debut at the Prairie Heights Classic on Aug. 27. Riehl is coming back from a knee injury that ended her basketball season last winter, and is getting her mandatory 10 practices in after being on vacation earlier this month.
