As the 2023 northeast Indiana prep girls cross country season heats up, West Noble and West Noble look to be two of the leading area teams.
West Noble, coached by Aden Burke-Steiner, was undefeated in Northeast Corner Conference dual meets a year ago. The Chargers won the Prairie Heights Panther Run, the NECC Super Duals, and the NECC meet. They were third at the sectional meet, sixth at regionals, and had two semi-state qualifiers: Trinity Parson, who was a freshman, and Elizabeth Christlieb, who was a senior last year.
Other returning letterwinners for West Noble include seniors Ruby Clark, Rachel Klages and Erika Lara, juniors Ava Bish and Parson, now a sophomore.
The Charger roster also includes seniors Breanna Moreno and Samantha Keene, sophomore Lanie Martin, and freshmen Mya Emmert, Abigail Ruch, Allison Bloss and Jasmine Guerrero.
Burke-Steiner said West Noble is ready to pick up off of last year’s momentum and have a strong 2023 season.
“Committed to team first, the Chargers have high goals this season,” Burke-Steiner said.
East Noble, meanwhile, is coming off a 2023 season that saw the Knights win the NE8 and sectional titles and place fourth at both the regional and semi-state meets. East Noble qualified for state, where the Knights finished 14th.
Mark Liepe enters his 35th season guiding the Knight harriers.
Liepe said his team in 2022 was a banner year for the Knights. “Although it will be tough to match the accomplishments of last year, this team has a good returning nucleus that is up for that challenge,” Liepe said. “We are looking forward to another exciting season and hoping for healthy runners and a lot of fun times this year.”
East Noble returns six letterwinners, including seniors Julie Crow and Dakota Rodgers, juniors Rae David and Addison Lindsey, and sophomores Macey Colin and Chloe Gibson.
Other runners making up a deep Knight roster include junior Kaylee Kempf and Emily Ramsey, sophomore Johanna Carpenter and Ella Walter, and freshmen Scarlett Brinker, Rian David and Gracyn Koons.
Key losses to graduation for East Noble included Lydia Keihn, Rachel Becker and Cady Smith.
Here is a brief look at other area teams.
Angola
Head coach: Michele Davis, first season
Angola returns four letterwinners, including seniors Ava Budak and Holly Schneider, and juniors Antalya Jackson and Bella Underwood-Sanders. Budak and Schneider are the Hornet co-captains.
Key newcomers for the Hornets in 2023 include freshmen Val Carmona, Cali Houtz and Camilla Urbina.
Key losses to graduation for Angola include Isabella Budak and Gracynn Hinkley.
A mixture of experience and youth will characterize the Hornet harriers in 2023, Davis said.
“Two of our athletes that placed in the top 20 at sectionals in 2022 are returning this year,” Davis said. “We have two juniors with a lot of talent, Antalya Jackson and Bella Sanders, who will be key members of the team. All three incoming freshmen will greatly contribute to and complete our well-rounded 2023 team.”
Central Noble
Head coach: Clint Phares
The Cougars finished sixth at last Saturday’s Panther Run hosted by PH. Key runners for Central Noble in 2023 include seniors Makenna Malcolm, juniors Taylor Custer and Kierra Bolen, and sophomores Adelaide Hopf and Allyssa Spohr.
Churubusco
Head coach: Kermit Hogeston, 10th season
The Eagles return six letterwinners, including senior Jorja DeBolt, juniors Katy Dreibelbis, Ella Elias and Jaelie Longardner, and sophomores Marilyn Sajdak and Tapanga Tiffany.
Key newcomers include junior Astoria Smith, sophomore Holly Howard and freshmen Capri Hosford and Phoenix Smith.
“Our ladies’ squad is solid and has a bit of depth. We are working to be competitive in the NECC,” Hogeston said.
DeKalb
Head coach: Mark Beckmann, second season
DeKalb returns letterwinners Olivia Woodcox, a senior, juniors Isabella Barton, Kailin Gentis, Meilin Gentis, Lydia Yoder, and sophomore Claire Woodcox.
The 2023 Baron roster also includes junior Gabbi Barkley, sophomore Payton Patino, and freshmen Claire Haber and Syra Christlieb.
Lydia Bennett and Abby DeTray were key losses to graduation for DeKalb.
“We have a strong junior class and a lot of underclassmen who will be contributing this season,” Beckmann said.
Eastside
Head coach: Trisha Hall, third season
Karly Kaufmann will lead the Blazers in 2023. Chloe Buss will also compete, along with Athena Fike, Taylor Mack and Maddie Yaros.
Fremont
Head coach: Tom Davis, first season
The Eagles have a small roster that’s led by senior Hallie Shrewsburg, who finished 16th at the Prairie Heights Invitational. Freshman Olivia Atkins will also compete for Fremont.
Garrett
Head coach: Jim Petre
Key returning runners for Garrett include Addison Ebert, Brooklyn Jacobs, Molly Martin, Ayla Gilbert, Bailey Hedges and Jada Spiece.
Key newcomers include Elly Cossairt, Charlotte Lemen and Adelle Romanetz.
Ada Haynes was a key loss to graduation for the Railroaders.
“We have great senior leadership with a strong group of freshmen and sophomores that will have a huge impact on the success of our team,” Petre said.
Hamilton
Head coach: Kody Ahrens, second season
The Marines have just one runner on the girls’ side, senior Jasmine Schiek, who is a returning letterwinner.
“We are looking to continue to grow in the 2023 season,” Ahrens said. “Our numbers are low on the women’s side but we hope to keep moving our program forward.”
Lakeland
Head coach: Thom Taylor
The Lakers were seventh at last Saturday’s Prairie Heights Invite. Key runners for Lakeland this season include sophomores Lana Vankoevering, Alana Whited, Savana Carney and Alexis Gyovai and freshman Reggie Sunderland.
Lakewood Park
Co-head coaches: Mark and Jami VandeVelde, first season
The Panthers will compete with just two runners: junior Sophia Haslett and returning letterwinner Katie Dowd, a senior.
Lakewood Park lost Braeson Kruse and Tori Gloyd to graduation.
“With only two girls on the team, we won’t be able to score as a team, but Sophia Haslett should compete for an individual regional spot,” the VandeVeldes said in a joint statement.
Prairie Heights
Head coach: Susan Allshouse
The Panthers finished third at their invitational this past Saturday. They are led by senior Britney Hostetler and juniors Ashlynn Myers, Katia Fernandez and Christian Lewis.
Westview
Head coach: Meghann Rainsberger, third season
The Warriors return a solid core, including sophomore Bailey Manns and junior Kiana Mast, who were both All-NECC performers in 2022.
Other returning letterwinners include juniors Gwendolyn Owsley, Adelyn Rainsberger and Annagail Warrener, as well as sophomore Eden Mauck.
Key newcomers for Westview in 2023 include freshmen Lexy Bennett and Emilia Mendoza.
“I love watching these girls set new goals and reach them,” Coach Rainsberger said. “Several of them have been working hard this summer and I look forward to seeing how their hard work pays off.”
A new sectional assignment in Elkhart will be challenging for a small Warrior squad, Rainsberger said. “This team continues to work hard for self-improvement and the benefit of the team,” she said.
