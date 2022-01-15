GARRETT — Garrett’s wrestling team was second to Norwell in its own invitational Saturday at Bateman Gymnasium, 204-200.5.
East Noble eked past South Adams 165-163.5 for third place. Angola was fifth with 152, followed by DeKalb (133), Fremont (129) and Lakeland (124) to round out the top eight.
Hayden Brady (120 pounds) and Chase Leech (152) won their weight class championships to lead the Railroaders. Leech won all four of his matches on the day, including scratching out a 3-2 decision in the championship match over South Adams’ AJ Dull. Brady was 3-0 on the day, and capped it off with a pin of Leo’s Bryce Clark in 2 minutes, 36 seconds in the 120 championship match.
Jack O’Connor (195) and Hayden Williams (132) both placed second for Garrett. Brayden Baker (145) and Lane Gibson (182) both finished third. Jesse Badger (170) and Kaidin Colburn (160) both finished fourth. Kameron Baker was fifth at 106. Tanner McMain (126) and heavyweight Marcellus McCormack both finished sixth.
For East Noble, Aidan Sprague was the team’s lone champion, winning the 126 title. The senior was 3-0 in the tournament and won the championship match over Lakeland’s Keegan Schlabach by technical fall 19-4 in 5:12. Sprague remained undefeated at 23-0.
Jacob Everson (160) and heavyweight Zack Leighty both finished second for the Knights. Ayman Ahmed was fourth at 113 and Connor Leins was fifth at 170.
For Angola, heavyweight Brandon Villafuerte and Kamaron Straw (106) both won their weight classes.
Villafuerte won all four of his matches by pinfall, including the championship match over East Noble’s Zack Leighty in 1:49. Villafuerte is 32-0 this season.
Straw (30-2) was 3-0 on the day. He gave Hammond Central’s Diondre Black (17-1) his first loss of the season in the semifinals by a 7-6 decision, then Straw beat DeKalb’s Braylon Meyer 8-4 in the championship match. Meyer got Straw on his back late in the third period, then Straw reversed and put Meyer on his back.
Blake Denman was second at 138 for the Hornets, Isaiah McCue was third at 126. Ty Maggart was third at 113, and Carter Shull was fifth at 195.
For DeKalb, Elijah Knepper won the 160 title. He went 3-0 and pinned EN’s Everson in 5:50 in the championship match.
Barons Meyer (106) and Braxton Miller (145) both were second. Gaven Hopkins was fourth at 152. Nic Ley (220) and Landon Armstrong (285) both placed fifth. Mason Chase was sixth at 120.
Fremont’s lone champion was Jacob Behm at 195. Three of his four wins were by pin. He had to beat Norwell’s Tyler Luther with a takedown in overtime in the semifinals, then pinned O’Connor in 2:59.
Aidan Hawkins was third at 132 for the Eagles. Zak Pica (126), Wyatt Claxton (138) and freshman Mike Humbert (220) all placed fourth. Essiah Kamer was fifth at 120.
Lakeland was led by weight class champions Gabe Miller (138) and Ben Miller (132). Schlabach was second at 126, going 3-1 on the day with two pins.
Gabe Miller was 3-0 at 138 and pinned Angola’s Blake Denman in the championship match in 3:45.
Ben Miller was 4-0 at 145 and defeated DeKalb’s Braxton Miller 3-0 in the championship match.
Brady Schiffli was third at 152 for the Lakers, and Denis Dennelli was sixth at 195.
Wild Bill Invitational
At Concordia in Fort Wayne, Churubusco was third in the meet.
Nick Nondorf, Zander Hord and Kaleb Oliver won their weight class championships for the Eagles. Ethan Hille was second and Javier Meza was third in his weight class.
