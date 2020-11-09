Winter Sports
Eastside to sell digital tickets
BUTLER — Eastside Junior-Senior High School will use the digital application, Ticket Spicket, to sell online tickets for boys and girls basketball games during the 2020-2021 season.
Go to https://ticketspicket.com/ to set up an account. Tickets will go on sale 24 hours before the game to the general public. Tickets can be transferred to each other if both have accounts. Parents will have 24 hours before the general public to buy tickets.
Eastside sets junior high guidelines
BUTLER — Eastside Junior-Senior High School has set guidelines for elementary and junior high events during the 2020-2021 winter sports season.
Sixth grade and junior high boys and girls basketball games will take place at Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway (S.R. 1).
Seating capacity will be 125 people.
Visiting teams are to enter at Door 10. The home team is to enter at Door 4. Gates will open 30 minutes before to the start of the game.
Seventh-grade parents are encouraged to leave following the seventh-grade game and not stick around to watch the eighth-grade game. Eighth-grade parents should not enter until the end of the seventh-grade game.
Attendance will be monitored with hand-held clickers. Seating requires social distancing and use of face masks. Concessions will be available, with food items sold only in pre-packaged form.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Eastside girls defeated in opening game
MONROE — Host Adams Central defeated the Eastside Blazers 33-25 Saturday in varsity girls basketball action.
The Jets led at every quarter stop: 9-7, 14-9 and 21-14.
Skyelar Kessler led Eastside (0-1) with nine points and Allyson King added six points.
Jaiden Baker scored five points, Sullivan Kessler had three and Mataya Bireley added two.
Adams Central was led by Christina Porter, who scored 11 points. Alivia Dalrymple, Sage Hammond and Kylee Roe had six points each for the Jets.
College Basketball
Trine women win at Siena Heights
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s basketball team defeated Siena Heights 69-61 Sunday afternoon.
The Saints rallied from a 37-27 halftime deficit to take a 40-39 lead midway through the third quarter. The Thunder fought back in front and went a 10-0 run to take a 59-48 lead with 5 minutes, 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Trine held off Siena Heights the rest of the way to win its second game in as many days.
Kaylee Argyle had 19 points off the bench to lead the Thunder. Kelsy Taylor had 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and two steals. Tara Bieniewicz had 12 points, and Sam Underhill grabbed 12 rebounds. Trine outrebounded the Saints 43-28.
Peyton Banks had 24 points and four steals for Siena Heights (1-1).
Youth Basketball
PH Youth Basketball Program on
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights Youth Basketball Program is set for boys and girls in grades 2-5 on Saturdays this winter at Prairie Heights High School.
The program is meant to get area youth excited about basketball through a positive learning environment. It will be run by Prairie Heights High basketball coaches and players.
The program will be more like a camp than a league due to COVID-19 restraints. It will run on Dec. 5, 12 and 19 and on Jan. 9, 23 and 30. Second and third grades will meet from 8-9:20 a.m. each day. Fourth and fifth graders will meet from 9:40-11 a.m. each day.
Players are to enter and exit the school through door No. 5. They must wear masks in and out of the building and must bring their own water bottle with their name on it.
Parents are not allowed to accompany their children into the building. Parents may be invited to watch games on Jan. 30 if the LaGrange County Health Department allows it.
The entry fee is $30 per player. Make checks payable to PH Youth Basketball Program. Players will receive a reversible jersey.
Turn in entry forms and fees to your teacher or in the main office at Prairie Heights Elementary School or Prairie Heights Middle School. The registration deadline is Friday. No late entries will be accepted.
For more information, go online to the Prairie Heights Youth Basketball Program page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.