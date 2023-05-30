FREMONT — Lakewood Park has had its most successful baseball seasons in school history recently.
Last season, the Panthers tied a program record with seven victories.
This season, they demolished the record with 12 victories.
Not only that, but the Panthers looked to add to their win total Monday night as they competed in their first ever Indiana High School Athletic Association sectional championship game.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, their dream season ended in that Class 1A Fremont Sectional title game Monday night against Blackhawk Christian, losing 8-4 to send the Braves to their second regional in the last three years.
Much of the game’s scoring happened in the first two innings. Blackhawk opened with a 5-0 lead before tacking on two more in the second, negating Lakewood Park’s two-run response by juniors Corbin White (2-for-3, run) and Jensen Ridderheim (1-for-2, run, 2B, stolen base, 2 walks) in the bottom of the first.
“The first two innings killed us, really the first inning,” Panthers coach Scott Boles said. “But after that, they just kept fighting and clawing. We just didn’t get the hits we needed and Blackhawk’s pitcher was good. They’re a good baseball team.”
Blackhawk (11-12 overall) added an insurance run in the top of the sixth with a solo home run to left center field by Braves sophomore pitcher Jake Jackson (5 innings pitched, 6 strikeouts, 2 earned runs, 3 walks).
The Panthers (12-12) doubled their total in the bottom half of the sixth when, with the bases loaded, Braves pitcher Luke Metzler (2 innings pitched, strikeout, 2 hits, 2 earned runs, 3 walks) walked senior Connor Mohre to score junior Kayden Kirtley (2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs), followed by a fielder’s choice by freshman Kolten Kirtley to drive in junior Nick Wadman.
The fielder’s choice made it an 8-4 ball game, and it remained that way until the end, but not before Lakewood Park put itself in a game-tying situation in the seventh by loading the bases with nobody out.
White and Ridderheim both got on base with walks, leading to a hit by junior Gabe Dager to third baseman Brady Ellington, who fumbled the ball right near the base, resulting in White and everybody advancing safely.
“As far as I’m concerned, Corbin is one of the top five players in the state,” Boles said. “He’s top 10 in the state in almost every stat category, and there isn’t a better defensive catcher than he is. You’ve seen some of the balls he’s chased down behind here, how many balls do you see scooting by? None.”
White also had a diving tag at home plate earlier in the game to steal an additional run from the Braves.
“He’s freaking Superman back there,” Boles added. “That dude is a beast and he deserves way more recognition than what he gets.”
But that was the last offensive push the Panthers could provide, as Kayden Kirtley grounded into a fielder’s choice to Metzler for the out at home and junior pitcher Carson Boles (4 IP, 1 ER, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts) and freshman Ethan Young popped out to end the game.
“After the game, I just thanked the team for who they are, all the fight they had in them and all they did this year,” Boles said. “We had five sets of brothers on this team. They are so invested in each other, invested in God, invested and passionate in just everything we do on and off the field.”
Other pitchers for the Panthers were Mason Jolloff (3 earned runs, 2 walks) and Ridderheim (3 IP, 4 earned runs, 7 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts).
Lakewood Park graduates two seniors this year, Mohre and Colt Delagrange, both of whom were in their first season with the Panthers.
“They added a lot of fun for us, and just quite frankly they added some maturity,” Boles said. “It was nice to have some seniors around.”
Blackhawk Christian will play Southwood in a regional championship game Saturday.
