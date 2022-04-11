High Schools IHSAA releases classification for next two seasons
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association released its classifications for six of its teams sports on Monday afternoon.
The six sports are boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, football and volleyball. The sectional groups will be released next month, and the sectional groupings for baseball and softball will be announced in August.
There were some changes for a few of our programs in the KPC Media Group area. All changes were due to enrollment.
The Churubusco football team will compete in Class 2A starting next season. The Fremont volleyball, and boys and girls basketball teams also moves up to Class 2A.
The DeKalb girls soccer team bumps up to Class 3A while East Noble drops to 2A.
In the surrounding area, Fairfield football, volleyball, girls basketball and boys basketball all move up to Class 3A.
Cancellations, Postponements
Due to poor field conditions, a pair of events were called off on Monday.
The East Noble baseball game at Northrop was canceled, and so was the Central Noble softball contest at East Noble.
The East Noble girls tennis match at Concordia was postponed, and the Lakewood Park match at Blackhawk Christian was pushed off to today.
Prep Softball Hornets defeat Barons
ANGOLA — Angola won its first game of the season Monday, defeating DeKalb 6-0.
Rosie Knauer homered and drove in three runs for the Hornets (1-2). Harper Henney had two RBIs. Alyssa Kyle was the winning pitcher, striking out nine Barons.
Charger rally falls short
NAPPANEE — West Noble trailed 11-0 after four innings at NorthWood on Monday. The Chargers scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings but couldn’t finish the comeback and fell 12-10 to the Panthers.
Emily Thompson led the Chargers with three hits and two runs scores. Julia Vargas had two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Riley Krider tossed six innings for West Noble and allowed four earned runs.
Prep Baseball Hornets lose to Carroll
ANGOLA — Angola lost to Carroll 14-4 in six innings Monday.
The Hornets led 4-0 after three innings. Zak Hill had three hits and two runs batted in for Angola, and Ethan Walters drew two walks.
Charger junior infielder Andrew Sinish had three hits and drove in four runs. Carroll is 6-1.
LPC downs Hamilton
HAMILTON — Lakewood Park scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth en route to a 16-0 win over Hamilton in five innings Monday.
Corbin White was 4-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in. Gabe Dager had three hits with triple and three RBIs. Wesley Harms and Kayden Kirtley each added a pair of base knocks.
Dager got the start and went five innings with no runs allowed on two hits and 12 strikeouts.
Jagger Hurraw had both hits for the Marines and threw all five innings on the mound. He finished with seven strikeouts.
Prep Girls Tennis Barons beat Carroll
HUNTERTOWN — DeKalb won 4-1 over Carroll on Monday.
Sophie Pfister at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Maddie Hickman and Kennlee Dick won in straight sets for the Barons.
DeKalb won the junior varsity dual 9-1. Eva Hostetler, Alexis Leco, Katelynne Hartsman, Laney Newbauer, Allyson Kinsey, Gracie Pinnington and Alice Flanche won in singles matches for the Barons. DeKalb won the lone doubles match with the team of Kayla Grogg and Sydney Shambaugh.
DeKalb 4, Carroll 1
Singles: 1. Tori Skender (Car) def. Ella Cruz 6-0, 6-1. 2. Sophie Pfister (D) def. Kenna Shoup 6-0, 6-3. 3. Lauren Blythe (D) def. Katie Siegwarth 4-6, 6-2, 10-4.
Doubles: 1. Maddie Hickman-Kennlee Dick (D) def. Mya Lash-Tianna Trulock 6-2, 6-3. 2. Bella Brunson-Evie Pepple (D) def. Olivia Krzyzanowski-Elle Stoneburner scores N/A.
Chargers fall to Wildcats
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Whitko 5-0 in a non-conference dual Monday evening.
The Wildcats won the junior varsity dual 4-0.
The Chargers will open Northeast Corner Conference play today when it hosts Lakeland. The dual will start at 5:15 p.m.
Whitko 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Anna Arter (WH) def. Avery Kruger 6-0, 6-1. 2. Kylie Fugett (WH) def. Bethany Trinklein 6-0, 6-1. 3. Abbi Frank (WH) def. Alondra Salas 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Jaycie Thomas-Morgan Dyck (WH) def. Jaki Macias-Kora Hilbish 6-0, 6-0. 2. Danielle Schuman-Zoe Foutz (WH) def. Ashlyn Seigel-Jenny Moreno 6-1, 6-1.
Acrobatics & Tumbling Trine falls in eason finale
ANGOLA — Trine set a new program record overall score Sunday, but lost another close meet to end its season, 249.080-242.175 against Concordia, Wisconsin at Hershey Hall.
Lone Thunder senior Avery Evans of Angola was honored on senior day. The top and tumbler is a longtime club gymnast locally and is a graduate of DeKalb High School.
Trine (2-4) won the Team event with a new program record score by over 10 points. The margin of victory was close, 90.87-88.98.
Concordia won every other event in the meet, 332.-31.4 in the Compulsory, 26.5-25.4 in the Acro, 28.35-27.55 in the Pyramid, 26.2-23.75 in the Toss and 45.85-43.275 in the Tumbling.
College Softball Thunder sweep at Albion
ALBION, Mich. — The Trine University softball team opened the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association portion of the season Sunday with a sweep of Albion, 9-0 in six innings and 7-2.
In game one, Adrienne Rosey (5-5) threw a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts for the Thunder (12-9, 2-0 MIAA).
Ashley Swartout had three doubles, two runs scored and two runs batted in for Trine. Amanda Prather drove in three runs. Taylor Murdock and Ainsley Phillips both hit solo home runs.
In the second game, Phillips and Mercede Daugherty both went 2-for-3 to lead the Thunder offense. Daugherty drove in three runs and scored a run while Phillips scored twice and had an RBI.
Lauren Clausen (4-0) pitched a complete game win for Trine. She scattered nine hits and a walk, but also struck out nine. The Britons are 8-16, 0-4.
The Thunder are next scheduled to take the field Wednesday for two games at MIAA rival Saint Mary’s.
Trine’s home twin bill with Ohio Northern was rescheduled for April 20, starting at 3 p.m.
Trine makes schedule changes
Trine added a makeup doubleheader with Kalamazoo at home April 18, starting at 3 p.m.
In order to fit those Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association games in, the non-conference doubleheader at Defiance, Ohio, was canceled and will not be made up.
College Baseball Thunder take one from Hornets
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine defeated Kalamazoo 7-5 on Monday to take a game from the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association three-game series.
On Sunday afternoon at Jannen Field in Angola, the Thunder lost to the Hornets 5-2 and 18-5 in eight innings.
On Monday, Trine (9-13, 4-3 MIAA) scored in its final three innings to rally from a 5-3 deficit after six innings.
Brenden Warner had a two-run double in the eighth to give the Thunder a 6-5 lead. Backup outfielder Daniel Rumberger scored on a wild pitch with two outs to give Trine an insurance run.
Robert Kortas (2-1) pitched four and two-thirds scoreless innings in relief of starter Kade Keele to get the win for Trine. Kortas allowed two hits, walked one and struck out three.
Tyler Robinson and DeKalb High School graduate Easton Rhodes both went 3-for-4 with a walk for the Thunder. Warner and Avery Fulford each had two hits. Adam Stefanelli scored two runs. Trine outhit Kalamazoo 14-11.
In game one Sunday, Trine scored a run in each of the first two innings and took the 2-0 lead into the eighth. Kalamazoo (11-8, 4-3) rallied with a run in the eighth, then four runs in the ninth off closer Noah Brettin (1-1). Hornet Doug Propson capped off the ninth with a two-out, two-run single.
Josh Hoogewerf started on the mound for Trine and only allowed one earned run on four hits over seven and one-third innings with three strikeouts and three walks.
Stefanelli and Quin Fauquher each had a hit and a run batted in for the Thunder.
In game two, Trine starter Bryce Bloode was tagged with the loss. Kalamazoo secured the win with an 11-run eighth inning.
Warner and Jackson O’Keefe had doubles for the Thunder. Stefanelli was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Rhodes walked twice and scored two runs.
College Golf Trine teams top Britons
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Both Trine University golf teams defeated Albion in the the Trine/Albion Cup match play event Monday at Battle Creek Country Club. The Thunder won the men’s match 49-15 and took the women’s match 47-33.
Each golfer scored a point for winning a hole.
For the Trine men, freshman Brogan Brockie won his match 11-0. Sophomore Jack Brockie won his match 11-1. Mark Civanich won his match 9-2.
For the Thunder women, freshman Carli Sanford won her match 12-4. Freshman Grace Dubec won her match 10-6.
Trine junior Mitch Lowney was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Golf Athlete of the Week on Monday for last week’s efforts.
Lowney was individual co-medalist in Trine’s AC Eddy Invitational Saturday, shooting even par 71 at Zollner Golf Course. The Fenton, Michigan, native had four birdies in his round, including three birdies on the front nine.
College Volleyball
Trine’s Stillman makes MCVL All-Tournament teamST. LOUIS — Trine University sophomore middle blocker Matt Stillman was selected to the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League’s All-Tournament team for his efforts in last weekend’s conference tournament held at Fontbonne University.
Stillman had nine kills in 12 attempts, scored 11 points and had four block assists and two digs.
Stillman is second Trine men’s volleyball player to ever make the MCVL All-Tournament team. Defensive specialist Hunter Haas made it in 2021.
Bowling Auburn Bowl’s best reported
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores for the week of April 4.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week were Tim Klinker for men (143 pins over average) and Kim Gibson for women (99).
MEN: Moose — Taylor Schwartz 280, Tim Wise 279, 719 series, Ron Jordan 279, Tim Klinker 278, 731 series, Mike Hasselman 277, Jack Pfierman 269, 700 series, Jim Smith 261, Mike Ponko 254. Booster — Kris Levy 290, Zach Dohner 279, 730 series, Ken Penley 278, Jason Flaugh 276, 780 series, Matt Englehart 269, Mike Casselman 258, 726 series, Tedd Dickson 257, 737 series, Matt David 257, Dave Thies 256, Aaron Sponhower 255, Doug Speaker 254, Matt Haiflich 253. Pizza, Pins & Suds — Jeremy Campbell 255. Friday Morning Trio — Dan Hartleroad 257. Masters & Slaves — Rocky Sattison 286, Billy Zink 258.
WOMEN: Moose — Amy Patrick 224, 614 series, Rachael Gardner 211, 563 series, Darcie Kapp 524. Booster — Brianna Dickson 226, 622 series, Heather Newman 225, 611 series, Dawn Simmons 209, 586 series. Cheyenne Woods 200, 256 series, Nycole Adcox 559 series. Pizza, Pins & Suds — Natasha Zizelman 210, 513 series. Masters & Slaves — Nycole Adcox 205, 549 series, Dawn Simmons 549 series, Jen Moring 514 series.
