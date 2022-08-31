ANGOLA — It’s been a few years since the Trine University football team visited the NCAA Division III playoffs.
The Thunder appear to be locked and loaded for a run at both a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship and national playoff bid in 2022.
Trine was 6-4 in 2022. Those four losses came by a total of 19 points.
In case you’re wondering what the “23” t-shirts Thunder players are wearing this season mean — now you know. Four more points to win those games — 23.
Trine lost to Rose-Hulman 31-30, to Centre (Ky.) 14-7, to Albion 31-24, and to Hope 17-13.
19 points.
It’s a stat that’s been at the front of the Thunder’s minds throughout a long offseason that has finally come to an end.
A new journey begins tonight when the Thunder open the 2022 season at home against Anderson University — a new wrinkle added to the Thunder schedule after a number of years opening with Manchester University.
Thunder head coach Troy Abbs enters his seventh season in 2022, boasting an overall record of 42-16.
“We were so close to a perfect season,” Abbs said “There’s a lot of soul-searching that goes on… We really challenged the guys.”
Ten offensive starters are back in 2022, with nine returning on defense.
On defense, key returning players include junior All-MIAA defensive end Jamon Gibson, junior all-MIAA defensive tackle Jacob Jackson; senior linebacker Kyle Naif, who was a Second Team All-American in 2021; senior linebacker Marcques Tagliaferri, a three-year starter and an Angola High School product; and senior cornerback Angel Sanchez, a three-time All-MIAA selection.
Offensively, back under center to run the H-Back spread offense for the Thunder is senior quarterback Alex Price, who begins his fourth year as the starter. He completed 90-of-194 passes for 1,653 yards with 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 2021.
Fellow senior Brett Kaylor will see some time under center for the Thunder as well, Abbs said.
Price said a couple of plays per game made the difference in the four 2021 losses, and tightening up a few areas will be crucial in 2022.
Also back on offense is junior running back Xaine Kirby, who has earned All-MIAA honors the past two seasons. Kirby had 822 yards on 144 carries with eight touchdowns in 2021. Junior slot receiver Connor Arthur returns and had 16 catches for 435 yards and five TDs last season.
The protection up front will be provided by a number of senior offensive linemen, including left tackle Peyton Dustin (6-foot-5, 285 pounds), Jackson Linback (6-5, 285) and Connor Ousley (6-5, 315). The other projected starters are junior left tackle Alexander Lewis (6-2, 300) and sophomore center Mekhi Simmons (6-1, 252).
Key newcomers for the Thunder this season include freshman running back Tyrese Brown, a Snider product who was Summit Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2021. Also in the mix will be freshman running back Luke Carmody, who played at Carroll and was Second Team All-SAC selection a year ago.
New faces in the kicking game will be part of the story for the Thunder in 2022. Sophomores Colton Wampler and Anthony Hentz are in the mix to replace the departed Ryan Hibbetts. Wampler kicked two extra points as a freshman last season.
Junior Braden Moore and sophomores Dan Le-Hernandez and Kegan Schalk are in the mix to replace the graduated Brayton Rader. Moore saw extensive action as a sophomore, with 19 punts for a 34.9-yard average.
Trine scored 31.2 points per game and allowed 20.7 points per game last season.
If the Thunder want to achieve elite status in the MIAA, that means beating perennial powers Hope and Albion.
And for Abbs, that means the Thunder must be “selfless, tough and disciplined.”
“We’ve got a bunch of guys who are selfless and really want to win,” Abbs said. “And when you grow up in the Tri-State area, you’re tough. So that’s never a hard quality for us to recruit.”
That leaves discipline, which has been a key focus in camp this summer for Trine.
“We’ve been working on doing our job the best we can, and doing it that way all the time,” Abbs said. “From that discipline you get trust, and from that trust you get love. And we’ve got a bunch of guys who are ready to go win championships.”
Eliminating unforced errors and selfish penalties will go a long way toward winning those close games, Abbs said. “Concentrating and doing our job on every single play,” he said. “If everyone does their 1/11th, we’ll be okay.”
Price said he and his teammates plan to take the season a week at a time.
“We have to bring the same intensity, no matter who we’re playing,” Price said.
Kickoff tonight at on Shive Field at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. Anderson was 1-9 in 2021 and compete in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
