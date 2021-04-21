Prep Basketball
Voss named boys hoops coach at LPCS
AUBURN — Tim Voss has been named boys basketball coach at Lakewood Park Christian School.
Voss has eight years of head coaching experience. He previously served as junior varsity coach at Lakewood Park. He played collegiately at Taylor University.
“Tim brings a knowledge of the game, detailed preparation, ability to work with young men and a desire for excellence in everything he does,” athletic director Bobby Childs said in an email announcing his hiring. “Tim is well-loved by lots of LPCS students.
“We look forward to working with Coach Voss to develop plans for the summer and for the future.”
The Panthers were 7-15 last season.
Prep Baseball Blazers shut out Panthers
BUTLER — Owen Willard tossed a one-hit shutout to lead host Eastside to a 6-0 win over Prairie Heights in a Northeast Corner Conference game at Butler Thursday.
Willard finished with 15 strikeouts and took a no-hitter into the seventh, when the Panthers’ Seth Troyer led off the inning with a single. Willard set down the next three batters on strikeouts to end the game.
Willard helped his own cause at the plate, with two singles and a double, driving in two runs. Dylan Hertig had a single and two RBIs for the Blazers (7-3).
Liam Franz, Hayden Gardner and Caleb Vanover also had singles for Eastside.
Troyer pitched the first four innings for the Panthers, striking out seven while giving up five hits. Three of the five runs he allowed were unearned.
The Blazers host Bellmont in a doubleheader today.
EN loses to Carroll
FORT WAYNE — East Noble lost to Carroll 13-2 in six innings at Parkview Field Thursday night.
Conner Miller pitched a complete game victory for the Chargers with 10 strikeouts. The final seven Carroll runs came against EN relief pitchers.
Brayden Risedorph started and took the loss for the Knights. He drove in a run with a triple.
Churubusco squeaks past Chargers
LIGONIER — Churubusco defeated West Noble 7-6 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Thursday.
The Chargers rallied from three-run deficits twice. Chastin Lang had a three-run homer in the fifth inning to tie it at 6.
Churubusco scored what turned out to be the game-winning run in the sixth inning.
Seth Abel and Brayten Gordon each had two hits and two runs scored for Churubusco. Evan Snyder allowed three earned runs and struck out 10 over six innings to get the win. Blake Shepler pitched a scoreless seventh inning to get the save.
Noah Fulford and Nevin Phares each had three hits for West Noble.
Cougars outscore Westview
EMMA — Central Noble defeated Westview 10-8 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Thursday. Cade Weber was the winning pitcher for the Cougars (3-6, 1-2).
The Warriors (0-7, 0-4) scored all of their runs in the first three innings, including five runs in the third. Micah Miller had three hits and two runs scored, and Jordan Schrock tripled and drove in two runs.
Eagles lost at Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Fremont played Leo on Thursday after scheduling the Lions earlier in the day and lost 7-1.
The Leo game materialized after the Lions had to postpone a game with Lakewood Park scheduled for Thursday.
Leo scored in five of its last six at-bats.
Ethan Bock had two hits and drove in Kameron Colclasure for the Eagles’ lone run in the sixth inning. Gabel Pentecost started and took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) and six hits with seven strikeouts in four and one-third innings.
Prep Softball Panthers hand Eastside first defeat
BUTLER — Prairie Heights jumped out to an early lead and held off a seventh-inning rally to hand Eastside its first loss of the season, 6-5, at Butler Thursday.
Renae Meek had two doubles and drove in a run. Kiana Allshouse had two hits and drove in a pair for the Panthers. Chloe Riehl had three hits for the visitors.
Prairie Heights scored three times in the second and added single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings.
Eastside (11-1) had single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
In the Blazer seventh, Skyelar Kessler started the rally with a two-out double and scored when Jayci Kitchen bunted and was safe on an error, moving over to third on the walk.
Rylan Glander walked, and Kitchen scored on Faith McClain’s single. Allshouse recovered to strike out the next batter to end it. Allshouse finished with eight strikeouts against just two walks.
Kitchen had two of Eastside’s six hits. Grace McClain singled, driving in one. Glander also had an RBI hit for the Blazers.
Chargers top Eagles
LIGONIER — Kacee Click homered and drove in five runs to lead West Noble to a 13-3 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Churubusco Thursday in six innings.
Click had three hits and allowed two Eagle hits over six innings to get the pitching victory. Hailey Moser also homered for West Noble, who had 13 hits.
Lakers lost to Fairfield
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Fairfield 18-1 in five innings Thursday.
The Falcons had 13 hits, including three home runs.
Kaitlyn Keck hit a solo home run for the Lakers. Keirstin Roose had two hits.
Boys Golf Lakers top Westview
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Westview in 160-188 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday at Heron Creek.
Medalist Ben Keil shot a 1-under 34 to lead the Lakers.
Lakeland also had a 41 from Carson Aldrich, 42 from Tommy Curtis, 43 from Nate Keil and 59 from Carter Loveall.
Logan Schwartz paced the Warriors with a 40. Westview also had 48 from Carl Miller, 49 from Landon Bennett, 51 from Wade Springer and 53 from Zach Miller.
College Golf Thunder men win Kalamazoo Invite
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another close conference tournament went the way of the Trine men’s golf team on Wednesday as it won the Kalamazoo Invitational by two shots over second-place Calvin, 296-298, and Kalamazoo Country Club.
Hope was third with 302.
All Thunder players shot in the 70s, led by senior Cameron Ruge, who was tied for second in the tournament with a 73. Mitch Lowney and Mark Civanich tied for fourth with 74s.
Jack Brockie tied for sixth with a 75 for Trine, and Carlos Coeto had a 79. Individual Mitch Blank shot 87.
The Thunder have won six of the seven conference invitationals this spring and will wrap up the 2020-21 academic year on the links in the Alma Invitational Saturday afternoon at the PohlCat in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
