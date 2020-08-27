Football
Knights have new Week 4 opponent
KENDALLVILLE — After a DeKalb football player testing positive for COVID-19 forced its program to be suspended for three weeks of play, East Noble has scheduled Class 6A powerhouse Penn in its place for Friday, Sept. 11.
The Kingsmen will travel to Kendallville and the game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Penn lost to Valparaiso 17-16 last Friday.
Volleyball
DeKalb player’s name incorrect
AUBURN — DeKalb volleyball player Paige Snider was identified incorrectly in a photo caption in a report on the Barons’ match with Northrop in Wednesday’s edition.
The Star regrets the error.
Northrop defeats Barons in five
WATERLOO — Northrop took a five-game victory from DeKalb Tuesday. Scores were 21-25, 25-23, 25-14, 20-25, 15-6.
Hope Moring had 16 digs, 14 assists, four aces and four kills for the Barons. Paige Snider had eight kills and six digs, and Paige Pettis had eight digs, six kills and four aces.
Autumn Straw had five kills and Brenna Spangler had three. Lillie Cserep had five digs and 10 assists.
The Bruins won the junior varsity match in two games. Kennlee Dick had three kills, four assists and two aces for the Barons. Amanda Day and Ashley Robinett had four kills each.
Paige Langschwager had three kills, and Amarra Nester had 10 assists and two aces.
Chargers down Eagles
FREMONT — West Noble beat Fremont 3-1 in an NECC match on Tuesday.
The scores were 25-22, 25-27, 25-15, 27-25.
Nichelle Phares led the Chargers with 12 kills. Angela Caldwell scored eight kills and Lily Mast had seven kills.
Taytlynn Forrer had a team-high 19 assists.
Eastside girls defeated
WOODBURN — Eastside’s volleyball team was defeated by host Woodlan Tuesday. Scores were 25-18, 25-19, 25-14. It was the first match for the Blazers and fourth for Woodlan.
Mataya Bireley recorded six kills and Eleanor Neumann added five. Paige Franz served five aces and Bireley added two. Franz added 10 digs.
Skyelar Kessler picked up 11 assists. Allison Hoffelder added five.
Garrett 3, Columbia City 0
In Columbia City, the Railroaders improved to 3-0 on the season with a sweep over the Eagles on Tuesday. The set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-21.
Wawasee 3, Central Noble 0
In Syracuse, the Cougars dropped a 3-0 sweep to the Warriors.
Wawasee won 25-17, 25-15, 25-21.
Boys Soccer
DeKalb Barons give coach first victory
LAGRANGE — DeKalb defeated Lakeland 8-1 for its first victory of the season Tuesday. The win was also the first for Jarrod Bennett as DeKalb head coach.
Kellen Exford had four goals to lead the Barons (1-1). Tanner Collins, Owen Cooper, Carric Joachim and Korbin Gillian also scored.
Joachim and Tanner Collins had two assists each, with Alex Collins, Nate Fillenwarth, Gillian and Pierceton Mansfield all picking up one.
The Barons open Northeast 8 Conference play today at New Haven.
Railroaders defeat Woodlan 7-4
WOODBURN — Kenan Kennedy set a Garrett school record with six goals as the Railroaders defeated Woodlan 7-4 Tuesday.
Kennedy broke the old mark of five held by Reilly Pugh.
Nate Presswood had the other goal for Garrett (4-0).
Zak Klopfenstein made two assists to Kennedy and one to Presswood as the Railroaders led 3-2 at the half. Woodlan tied it early in the second half, but Kennedy scored off a header just 30 seconds later to give Garrett the lead for good.
Nick Barden had seven saves in net for Garrett.
Cougars outlast PanthersALBION — Central Noble picked up its first NECC win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Prairie Heights on Tuesday.
Danny Leffers and Dillen Noland each scored a goal for the Cougars, and Leffers also had an assist.
The Panthers lone goal came from Austin Helmick on a penalty kick.
Boys Tennis
DeKalb shuts out Angola
ANGOLA — DeKalb was a 5-0 winner over Angola Tuesday.
Krue Nagel and Kaine Smith won at No. 1 doubles and Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel prevailed at No. 2 doubles for the Barons (4-2).
Landon Holwerda, Jack McComb and Owen Holwerda won the three singles matches. All Baron wins came in straight sets.
DeKalb’s junior varsity also won 5-0 over the Hornets. Aidan Wissing, Wyatt Derrow, Grant Stuckey and Shiloh Higgins won singles matches for the Barons. DeKalb’s doubles team of Josh Allen and Grant Fetter also won.
Warriors blank Raiders
EMMA — Westview won all five sets in two games for a 5-0 sweep over Northridge Tuesday.
Isaiah Hostetler defeated Brendan LaCounte 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, Elijah Hostetler beat Grant Martin 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and at No. 3 singles, Brennan Beachy defeated Brandon Lomas 6-1, 6-4.
The No. 1 doubles team of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler won their match 6-3, 6-1, and the No. 2 doubles duo of Tim Brandenberger and Isaac Rogers won 6-4, 6-1.
Cross Country
Blazers, Marines, Cougars run
ALBION — Eastside and Hamilton ran at Central Noble Tuesday.
In the boys’ meet, Eastside’s Konner Lower placed first at 17 minutes, 54 seconds. Hamilton’s Kenny Schiek placed second at 21:58. Central Noble’s top finisher was Reegan Yoder in sixth at 23:49.
Eastside’s Alex Diaz was third at 22:39.
Other Hamilton finishers were Garrett Farnham in fourth (22:42), Caleb Lepper in fifth (23:44), Cayden Prosser in eighth (30:54), Dawson Miller in ninth (32:16) and Chase Hill in 10th (33:14).
Other Central Noble finishers were Hunter Wait in seventh at 30:53 and Arthur Armer in 11th at 33:49.
In the girls’ meet, Central Noble’s Michaela Rhinehold placed first at 22:42. Eastside’s Chloe Buss was second at 23:18. Hamilton’s top finisher was Chloe Prosser in fifth at 28:16.
Eastside’s Kennedy Helbert was seventh at 29:50.
Other Hamilton finishers were Jasmine Schiek in sixth at 28:22 and Meghyn McMullen in 11 at 32:52.
Other Central Noble finishers were Madison Vice in third (24:23), Angie Price in fourth (23:58), Anna Herr in eighth (27:05), Izzy Herr in ninth (27:42), Adrian Mast in 10th (30:27), Kylie Bingham in 12th (33:12) and Mikayla Stier in 13th (34:34).
Girls Soccer
EN falls to Blackhawk
FORT WAYNE — The Knights lost to Blackhawk Christian by the score of 3-0 on Tuesday.
Lauren Lash had 27 saves in net for East Noble.
Barons blank Cougars
ALBION — DeKalb stay undefeated with a 5-0 win over Central Noble on Wednesday.
Charity Lewis and Hope Lewis led the Barons with two goals a piece, while Grace Snyder added one. Sydney Mansfield was credited with her fourth consecutive shutout, making two saves.
The Barons are now 4-0 on the season with four shutouts.
Angola shuts out WN
LIGONIER — The Hornets scored a goal in the first half of the football of Maddie Dailey and held on for a 1-0 NECC win on Wednesday.
Angola keeper Sarah McKinley was credited with the shutout in goal.
Girls Golf
Chargers edge Warriors
SYRACUSE — West Noble picked up its second win of the season and in conference play with a 234-235 win over Westview Tuesday.
The Chargers were led by Kacee Click’s 49, followed by Maddie Bottles’ 56 and Aubrey Weigold’s 64.
The Warriors were led by Ava Brown, who carded a 53, ahead of her teammate Hope Haarer at 54. Lillian Each scored a 61 for Westview.
Lakeland tops DeKalb, Fremont
ANGOLA — The Lakers beat the Barons and Eagles in a tri-match on Wednesday at Lake James Golf Club.
Lakeland finished with a team score of 179, followed by Fremont at 190 and DeKalb with 207.
The Lakers’ Madison Keil was the individual medalist with an even par 37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.