Pro Baseball TinCaps down Dayton
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated Dayton 7-1 in the rubber game of a three-game series Monday night at Parkview Field.
Fort Wayne won two of the three games over the Dragons to win its third consecutive series at home. The TinCaps started a four-game set at Great Lakes Tuesday night in Midland, Michigan.
On Princess Night Monday in Fort Wayne, Joey Cantillo (8-3) started after a 1 hour, 25 minute rain delay and pitched a solid six innings to get the win for the TinCaps (13-23 second half, 46-58 overall before Tuesday’s game). Cantillo allowed an earned run, four hits and two walks and struck out six. He threw 54 of his 81 pitches for strikes.
Ethan Skender had two-run single in the second inning to start the scoring for Fort Wayne.
Dwanya Williams-Sutton played his first professional game in center field and hit a solo home run in the third inning. He was also hit by a pitch for the 20th time, which leads the Midwest League. He reached base for the 17th straight game on Monday.
College Basketball Trine women 14th in NCAA D3 attendance
ANGOLA — The NCAA recently released its annual attendance report for the 2018-19 women’s basketball season and Trine University was 14th among NCAA Division III teams. Trine averaged 465 fans this past season at the MTI Center.
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Hope led NCAA Division III in attendance with 954 fans per game at DeVos Fieldhouse. The MIAA was the top conference in the country in women’s basketball this past season for the first time in league history, average 694 fans per home game.
College Baseball Fremont’s Rhett Evans transferring to LCC
LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Community College baseball program announced on its Twitter feed @lansing_cc on Thursday that Fremont High School graduate Rhett Evans will be part of the team for this upcoming academic year.
Evans will transfer Glen Oaks, Michigan, Community College. The middle infielder and pitcher hit .407 (46-113) in his freshman season this past spring and had a .960 fielding percentage with only one error in 25 fielding opportunities. He led the Vikings in hitting, runs scored (24) and stolen bases (12). He also drove in 14 runs and had 11 doubles.
Evans also pitched 18 innings and struck out 17. He had an 0-4 record and threw two complete games.
Trine Thunder honored with academic award
ANGOLA — Trine University received a Team Academic Excellence Award from this past 2018-19 academic year from the American Baseball Coaches Association.
To be honored for the award, teams had to be a college or high school team, the head coach had to be a current ABCA member, and they must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale during the 2018-19 academic year.
