GARRETT — Garrett has announced more details concerning its policy for spectators at home sports events to ensure COVID-19 safety.
For football, players, cheerleaders and coaches’ families will each get four tickets, Tickets must be purchased before Tuesday of each game week for $6 each. Starting Wednesday of each game week, any tickets remaining will offered to the families of senior players, then families of junior players, and so on.
Any remaining tickets can be purchased at the gate on a first-come, first-served basis. Capacity will be 298 fans through the home gate and 120 fans through the visitors’ gate. Gates will open 60 minutes before the game to keep people from congregating in groups.
Seating on the home side is limited to 250 in the main bleachers, and 24 in each of two sets of portable bleachers.
Portable chair seating will be in marked areas at the northwest and southwest corners of the track for school personnel and families of coaches only.
All seating requires face coverings and social distancing.
Student sections will be placed behind each end zone with a maximum of 100 students, who can purchase tickets at the athletic office. Seniors can buy tickets on Mondays, juniors on Tuesdays, sophomores on Wednesdays and freshmen on Thursdays. No tickets will be sold to students on Friday game days.
Band parents can purchase tickets for $2 each starting at the five-minute mark of the second quarter. The tickets are good only for the halftime show, which can be viewed only from the track straightaway. Band parents must exit through the track gate when the teams return to the field for the second half.
For home junior varsity games, tickets will be sold at the gate for $5. Seating will be in the bleachers only.
For road varsity and JV games, ticket sales will be determined by opponents. Garrett will get a smaller allotment of tickets as the visiting team.
For soccer, players and coaches’ families will get three tickets per game. Visiting schools will be allotted 40 tickets.
Garrett soccer families can purchase up to three season passes, priced at $40 for nine home boys matches or $25 for six home girls matches. Soccer season passes will be available starting Monday.
Gates will open 30 minutes before each game. All seating will require face coverings and social distancing. Seating for games will be a maximum of 60 fans in the bleachers, and portable chairs along the fence in marked areas, with 24 fans allowed on each side of the bleachers.
For road games, opponents will determine ticket sales.
Based on allotment uses by Garrett and the visiting team, volleyball tickets may be purchased at the gate on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating in the bleachers will be capped at 250 fans, with bleachers on both sides pulled out (allotments will be less for the Garrett Invitational Sept. 5). A student section will be created.
Volleyball families can purchase up to four season passes for eight home matches at $35 each. Season passes will be available starting Monday.
All seating requires face coverings and social distancing.
Opponents will determine ticket sales for road matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.