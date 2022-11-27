ANGOLA – When you dig yourself an early hole against a good basketball team, that’s typically not a recipe for victory.
The Trine University women’s basketball team did just that Saturday afternoon at home against Ohio Northern, falling behind 12-2 out of the gate, and battling back in the second half to take the lead, only to fall to the Polar Bears, 53-50 in a non-conference contest at the MTI Center.
With the loss, the Thunder wrapped up the early non-conference portion of their 2022-23 schedule at 3-2.
It wasn’t the kind of game Trine head coach Andy Rang wanted to see heading into the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association campaign, which tips off this Wednesday night on the road at Adrian.
“We didn’t have that intensity and spark early in the game,” Rang said.
Trine trailed by as much as 13-2 in the first quarter before scratching back with back-to-back buckets sandwiched around a steal in the final minute to trail 13-6 at the first stop.
The Thunder cut it to 13-9 on a trifecta in the opening minute of the second, but the Polar Bears pushed back out to a 25-19 lead at intermission.
Trailing 30-25 midway through the third quarter, Trine put together a 12-2 run that gave the Thunder a 37-32 lead late in the stanza. Trine led 37-34 at the final stop.
The two teams traded the lead throughout the fourth, and the Thunder took a 50-49 lead with 31 seconds left on a three-pointer by freshman Addison Hutson. Ohio Northern retook the lead at 51-50 with 18.7 seconds left on a jumper by Abi Akamine. The Thunder were unable to score, and Ohio Northern got the rebound and a foul. Two clutch free throws by Mackenzie Suprano with 2.5 seconds left in regulation made it a three-point game. Trine still had a chance at a potential game-tying 3-pointer, but it drew iron only.
“We let them control the ballgame in the first half,” Rang said. “I thought we did a good job at halftime of fighting back and getting to a position where we could win the basketball game.”
Too many offensive rebounds for Ohio Northern in the second half resulted in too many second-half points, Rang said.
“We held them to 53, which should have been enough to win the game,” Rang said. “We just didn’t shoot well enough.”
On the afternoon, the Polar Bears outrebounded the Thunder, 38-31. Ohio Northern tallied 15 second-chance points.
Hutson led the Thunder with 17 points off the bench, including five 3-pointers in just over 14 minutes of action. Senior forward Sam Underhill had nine to go with eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
Brynn Serbin led Ohio Northern with 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
After visiting Adrian Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. tip, the Thunder will return home to face Calvin this coming Saturday at 3 p.m.
Thunder Bolts
Trine got more than half its points from its bench at 27, with the lion’s share of those coming from Hutson. “She was awesome for us tonight,” Rang said. “We need some other girls to step up and make shots for us.”… Trine had 15 turnovers and scored just 10 points in the paint… The Thunder led for just 10 of the game’s 40 minutes… On the afternoon, Trine shot 33% from the field (16-of-49) and 67% from the free-throw line (8-of-12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.