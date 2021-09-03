Prep Girls Soccer Barons shut out Snider
WATERLOO — DeKalb was a 6-0 winner over Snider Wednesday.
Hope Lewis scored twice for the Barons, with Jaylin Carroll, Sam Slavin, Katie Witte and Gracie Kline also scoring goals.
Riley Exford and Kline had assists.
College Cross Country Trine teams open with hokum karem
NORTH MANCHESTER — The Trine University men and women’s cross country teams opened their seasons in the Manchester Hokum Karem Wednesday.
Two runners made up a team and competed in a six-lap, six-mile relay style race with each runner alternating laps.
In the women’s race, the Thunder team of Evie Bultemeier and Carol Haldeman won in a time of 34 minutes, 24.8 seconds.
The duo of Amira Faulkner and Lydia Randolph was fifth at 36:23.3. Chloe Goodrich and Ellie Warhoftig were 12th in 37:53.1. Jordan Wilken and Fremont graduate Katie Berlew were 28th in 43:33.7.
In the men’s event, Trine was led by the freshman duo of Eli Lantz, a Churubusco graduate, and Blane Johnson in sixth place at 40:51.8.
Aiden Lapp and Kendallville’s Noah Acker were seventh in 41:06.3, and Joseph Packard and Quinten Prieur were eighth in 41:17.8.
A lot of other local athletes were in the meet.
In the men’s meet, Westview graduate Kent Yoder and his Huntington teammate Aaron Hendryx placed third in 39:20.6. Freshman twin brothers and Westview graduates Remington and Spencer Carpenter were fourth for Saint Francis in 39:29.3. East Noble graduate Austin Liepe teamed up with Matt Hyter to finish fifth for the Foresters in 40:22.8.
In the women’s meet, freshman and Churubusco graduate Allie Basinger was 25th with Kayla Quimby for St. Francis in 42:11.5.
College Volleyball Trine women lose first two matches
WHEATON, Ill. — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team opened its season with losses to Calvin and Wheaton on Wednesday night.
The scores against the Knights were 25-15, 25-16, 25-19. The scores against Wheaton were 25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 25-14.
In the Calvin match, Olivia Jolliffe and Anna Loughrey had seven kills each for Trine. Paris Outwater and Samantha Carlin had seven digs each. Jacqueline Baughman had 19 assists, a solo block and an ace.
In the Wheaton match, Jolliffe had 10 kills, four digs and an ace for Trine’s Thunder. Baughman had 23 assists, six digs and an ace. Carlin had 12 digs. Francesca Queary had seven kills, and Central Noble graduate Chloe Behm had six kills.
