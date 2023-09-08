LIGONIER — Angola’s boys cross country team and the West Noble girls were the winners in the Northeast Corner Conference Super Duals Wednesday on the West Noble campus.
The Hornet boys defeated Westview (24-31), West Noble (18-37), Garrett (17-38), Fairfield (16-39), Central Noble (15-42), Lakeland (18-43), Prairie Heights (15-48), Eastside (16-47), Fremont (15-50) and Hamilton (15-50). Churubusco fielded an incomplete team.
The Warriors were second with a 9-1 record, followed by the Chargers (8-2), Garrett (7-3), Fairfield (6-4), the Cougars (5-5), the Lakers (4-6), the Panthers (3-7), the Blazers (2-8), Fremont (1-9) and Hamilton (0-10).
West Noble led the girls’ field by winning all six duals. It defeated Fairfield 18-39, Westview 17-39, Garrett 17-42, Prairie Heights 20-40, Angola 17-42 and Churubusco 15-44. Lakeland, Eastside, Central Noble, Fremont and Hamilton had incomplete teams.
The Falcons were second with a 5-1 record, followed by the Warriors (4-2), Railroaders (3-3), Panthers (2-4), Hornets (1-5) and Churubusco (0-6).
West Noble had three of the top four girls finishers, led by race winner Lanie Martin in 20 minutes, 47.57 seconds. It also had its top five place in the top 13.
Charger Triniity Parson was second in 20:49.56, Ava Bish was fourth was fourth in 21:30.01, Mya Emmert was 11th in 22:15.23, and Rachel Klages was 13th in 22:19.03.
Prairie Heights placed two girls in the top 10. Junior Ashlynn Myers was third in 21:22.74, and junior Katia Fernandez was ninth 21:54.32.
Other local runners in the top 10 were Angola senior Ava Budak in fifth in 21:31.03, Westview sophomore Bailey Manns in sixth in 21:45.93, Fremont senior Hallie Shrewsburg in seventh in 21:50.70 and Garrett freshman Elly Cossairt in eighth in 21:52.37.
In the boys’ race, Warrior sophomore Noah Bontrager won in 17:06.26, then the Hornets took five of the next six places, led by sophomore Kaden Klink 17:35.28.
Gavin Hinkley was third for AHS in 17:35.46, and teammate Sam Yarnelle was fourth in 17:36.15. Junior Cooper Enyeart was sixth in 18:00.48.
Westview had three boys in the top 10. Freshman Daniel Yoder was seventh in 18:12.99, and senior Nick Bontrager was eighth in 18:17.76.
Other local runners in the top 10 were Lakeland freshman Memphis Martin in fifth in 17:50.34, West Noble senior Evan Rodriguez in ninth in 18:23.76, and Eastside sophomore Andrew Strong in 10th in 18:29.19.
NECC Super Duals
Wednesday’s individual results
Girls Top 40: 1. L. Martin (West Noble) 20:47.57, 2. T. Parson (WN) 20:49.56, 3. A. Myers (Prairie Heights) 21:22.74, 4. Bish (WN) 21:30.01, 5. A. Budak (Angola) 21:31.03, 6. Manns (Westview) 21:45.93, 7. Shrewsburg (Fremont) 21:50.70, 8. Cossairt (Garrett) 21:52.37, 9. K. Fernandez (PH) 21:54.32, 10. K. Kuhn (Fairfield) 22:01.88, 11. Emmert (WN) 22:15.23, 12. N. Lambright (FF) 22:18.60, 13. Klages (WN) 22:19.03, 14. Dennis (FF) 22:27.10, 15. Sunderland (Lakeland) 22:37.49, 16. K. Kaufmann (Eastside) 22:39.14, 17. A. Rainsberger (WV) 22:41.36, 18. Jackson (A) 23:08.99, 19. J. DeBolt (Churubusco) 23:17.08, 20. Sajdak (CH) 23:39.66, 21. Schneider (A) 23:44.34, 22. Lemen (G) 23:48.51, 23. Romanetz (G) 23:53.24, 24. A. Warrener (WV) 24:00.11, 25. Elias (CH) 24:05.75, 26. Em. Mendoza (WV) 24:28.61, 27. Lara (WN) 24:38.31, 28. Shively (FF) 24:39.41, 29. C. Lewis (PH) 24:47.34, 30. Walter (FF) 24:51.35, 31. Spohr (Central Noble) 24:54.26, 32. Owsley (WV) 24:58.01, 33. A. Ruch (WN) 25:00.30, 34. Van Koevering (LL) 25:24.16, 35. Foust (FF) 25:37.90, 36. B. Jacobs (G) 25:41.57, 37. B. Glasgo (PH) 25:45.24, 38. M. Martin (G) 25:50.64, 39. Longardner (CH) 25:55.88, 40. Urbina (A) 26:01.29.
Boys Top 40: 1. Noah Bontrager (WV) 17:06.26, 2. Klink (A) 17:35.28, 3. Ga. Hinkley (A) 17:35.46, 4. Yarnelle (A) 17:36.15, 5. M. Martin (LL) 17:50.34, 6. Enyeart (A) 18:00.48, 7. Da. Yoder (WV) 18:12.99, 8. Nick Bontrager (WV) 18:17.76, 9. E. Rodriguez (WN) 18:23.76, 10. A. Strong (ES) 18:29.19, 11. Troxel Gonzalez (WN) 18:30.10, 12. Jaeger (LL) 18:37.40, 13. Presswood (G) 18:37.45, 14. Noward (WV) 18:39.91, 15. C. Bontrager (WV) 18:41.44, 16. E. Correll (FF) 18:44.66, 17. Bartlett (WN) 18:50.16, 18. C. Coffman (G) 18:56.57, 19. Cooke (A) 18:58.74, 20. C. Correll (FF) 19:05.17, 21. Mal. Malcolm (CN) 19:11.51, 22. Hofmeister (WN) 19:11.76, 23. Garcia (FF) 19:15.86, 24. Petersen (WN) 19:19.72, 25. Ky. Knafel (CN) 19:20.62, 26. E. Smith (CH) 19:22.29, 27. Emenhiser (CH) 19:22.34, 28. Ko. Smith (G) 19:22.68, 29. C. Boltz (G) 19:29.09, 30. Luke Mast (FF) 19:41.70, 31. Sandoval (WN) 19:50.99, 32. B. Sprague (WN) 19:59.80, 33. A. Boltz (G) 20:05.59, 34. Knight (CN) 20:09.39, 35. Ke. Knafel (CN) 20:10.31, 36. Decker (FF) 20:10.53, 37. Prater (PH) 20:10.77, 38. Hoover (A) 20:15.20, 39. Leininger (A) 20:19.92, 40. C. Fielden (G) 20:25.24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.