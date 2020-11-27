Class 3A volleyball wasn’t for the timid in the area during the 2020 season.
There were some very good teams in Angola and Garrett who had their paths blocked in Fort Wayne by eventual state champion Bishop Dwenger.
There was another good team that bested both the Hornets and the Railroaders to win a Northeast Corner Conference championship.
The Lakeland Lakers enjoyed a 22-8 season and were the regular season NECC winners. Not surprisingly, they took the leading awards on the 35th annual KPC Media Group All-Area Volleyball Team.
Senior standout Bailey Hartsough was named the Prep of the Year, and Lakeland coach Brian Jordan was named Coach of the Year.
Hartsough, who signed to play volleyball at Western Carolina, amassed 471 kills, or 5.3 per game. Also a first team All-Area choice in golf, Hartsough had an .886 serve percentage with 56 aces.
Defensively, she had 27 solo blocks and 382 digs.
Hartsough made the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State First Team.
While Hartsough has been the mainstay for the Lakers throughout her career, it was the development of others around her that made Lakeland a dangerous team this season. That credit can go to Jordan.
The Lakers’ fast-paced offense created a lot of problems for opposing teams and led the team to its first outright NECC regular season title since 1999. Lakeland finished with a perfect 10-0 conference record.
Under Jordan, the Lakers have gone from six wins in 2018 to 14 victories last season to 22 wins this year.
Here’s a look at the rest of this year’s volleyball honorees:
Lilly Baird, Sr., Lakeland
Baird made the Lakeland offense go and recorded 704 assists, an average of almost eight per game. She also had 201 digs and served at a .958 clip with 25 aces.
Kelsie Bowling, Jr., Lakeland
Bowling was a dangerous weapon at the net for the Lakers with 241 kills. She was an .870 server with 73 aces. On defense, she had 23 solo blocks and 246 digs.
Morgan Gaerte, Fr., Angola
The freshman launched a promising career with 373 kills, or 4.2 per game. She was an 88% server with 36 aces. She contributed on defense with 34 solo blocks and 100 digs.
Brea Harris, So., Angola
Harris was good on the attack with 282 kills. She put 82% of her serves in play and had 41 aces. Defensively she had 245 digs and 16 solo blocks.
Lindsey Call, So., Angola
Call was a friend to Hornet attackers with 474 assists. She had a serve percentage of .911 with 22 aces. She also had 139 digs.
Makailah Thompson, Sr., Angola
Thompson served at a .916 clip with 28 aces. She had 302 digs and 64 assists.
Haley Kruse, Jr., Lakewood Park
Kruse was a handful for Panther opponents with her attacking and powerful serving.
Vanessa Lehman, Sr., Lakewood Park
Lehman was a dangerous offensive option for the Panthers’ repeat Class 1A sectional champions.
Logan Smith, Sr., Garrett
The Jacksonville State signee had 297 kills. She was a .953 server with 64 aces. She had 426 assists and 349 digs.
Emma Hirchak, Sr., Garrett
Hirchak was contributor on both ends with 298 kills and 272 digs. She put 90.9% of her serves in play with 49 aces.
Morgan Ostrowski, Jr., Garrett
Ostrowski was a force in the middle for the Railroaders with 268 kills and 21 solo blocks. She was an 86% server with 43 aces. She also had 301 digs.
Kalli Aaron, Jr., Prairie Heights
Aaron led the Class 2A sectional runner-up Panthers up front with 311 kills and 36 solo blocks. She had 41 aces and 101 digs.
Chloe Riehl, Jr., Prairie Heights
Riehl racked up 234 kills. She put 95.7% of her serves in play and recorded 43 aces. She also had 301 digs.
Hunter Kleeberg, Jr., Prairie Heights
Kleeberg was a catalyst for 24-10 Heights with 802 assists, or 8.4 per game. She served at an .863 clip with 35 aces. She also had 245 digs.
Hope Moring, Jr., DeKalb
Moring was a do-everything player for the Barons. She had 80 kills and 330 assists, reaching the 1,000-assist mark for her career. She also had 137 digs and 31 aces, and was selected first-team All-Northeast 8 Conference.
Kylie Garton, Sr., East Noble
Garton helped the Knights on the back row as one of their leaders in digs.
Jenica Berkes, Sr., Central Noble
Berkes made the Cougars go with 465 assists. She had a serve percentage of .894 with 48 aces. She had 169 digs.
Bridgette Gray, Sr., Central Noble
Gray made 167 kills for the Cougars. She had 129 digs. She had 46 aces with a serve percentage of .884.
Honorable mentions include Angola’s Rachel Cockroft, Garrett’s Taylor Gerke, West Noble’s Nichelle Phares, Central Noble’s Lydia Andrews, Lakewood Park’s Lauren Korte, Prairie Heights’ Trevyn Terry and DeKalb’s Paige Pettis.
