HUNTINGTON — There was one last chance before cross country’s postseason begins, and DeKalb and East Noble both made the most of it Saturday in the Northeast 8 Conference meet on the Huntington University course.
The Baron girls took third place as a team with the 3-4 combo of Lydia Bennett and Riley Winebrenner, with both taking first-team all-conference honors. DeKalb’s boys were fifth among the eight teams and continue to show progress.
East Noble had solid performances from both squads. The Knights sat out two girls with injuries as a precaution, and still grabbed fourth place as a team. East Noble’s boys took seventh but posted some good times along the way.
Bennett took third place for the second straight year in 19:34 for the Baron girls, and senior Winebrenner made her last conference meet a big one, finishing fourth at 19:37.
Abby DeTray was 14th in 20:32 and earned second-team All-NE8 recognition.
The top seven finishers earned first-team honors, places 8-14 comprised the all-conference second team, and places 15-21 received honorable mention.
“We had a really good race today,” DeKalb coach Josh Maple said. “The girls team overall is stronger than last year. It was a good showing. Lydia was third last year and this year, and she’s only a sophomore, and that’s the highest Riley has finished.”
The Barons had a team score of 87, finishing behind host Huntington North with 43 and Leo with 53. Addy Wiley of Huntington North was the conference champ at 18:31 and Lauren Bales of Norwell was runner-up at 18:44.
Even filling out its lineup with two JV runners, East Noble still grabbed fourth place with a score of 98, nudging out fifth-place Norwell by two points. Coach Mark Liepe was especially happy that his team rebounded from a subpar effort last week at the New Haven Classic.
“We knew we were better than last week, and we came and ran about where I thought we were,” Liepe said.”Our team score wasn’t quite what we wanted, but the girls we had running did a pretty solid job.
“Can’t complain about what we ran. I think we’re a hair quicker, but we’ll take this week and move on, and hopefully be back full strength next week (for the sectional at West Noble).”
Mariah Maley led East Noble and just missed the first team by finishing eighth in 20:02. Rachel Becker (15th, 20:41) and Anna Becker (17th, 20:53) earned All-NE8 honorable mention for the Knights.
East Noble had the leader for the early portion of the boys race, with Wesley Potts in the front of the pack challenging the conference’s best.
“Wesley Potts was aggressive. He led the first mile and a half,” Liepe said. “Then he just kind of faded, but I like his aggressiveness to try to max out what he’s got. He finished second-team which is still good, and was not too far off his personal best.
‘It helped our second guy, Drew Sillaway. He was 25-plus seconds faster than he’s been all year. Our third and fourth guys ran solid, but they kind of got lost in the middle of race, about the 2-mile mark. They still ran pretty close to one of their better times. It’s just focusing in on the middle of the race when things get tough.”
Sillaway was 12th in 16:45 and Potts took 13th in 16:50 to land spots on the all-conference second team.
The Knights had a team score of 123. Bellmont had three of the first four finishers, including NE8 champion Jordan Garlinger (16:10), and won the team title with a score of 59, 15 points better than runner-up Huntington North.
DeKalb was fifth in the team standings with 105, six points shy of fourth-place Columbia City and four better than sixth-place Leo.
While the Barons improved only one team place from last year, they had a strong pack, with their five counters separated by less than 11 seconds.
Braeden McIntire (17th, 17:18), Carter VanGessel (20th, 17:21) and Landon Knowles (21st, 17:22) all earned all-conference honorable mention. Matthias Hefty (23rd, 17:29) and Will Haupert (24th, 17:29) weren’t far behind.
“The boys are stronger than last year, too,” Maple said. “We moved up a place from last year, and we’re running a lot better overall. Their times have really come down. The fifth boy was (17:29) today, and we haven’t had five boys under 17:30 in years.
“I’m really happy with how we did. I was hoping the boys could get fourth. It would have been great if we could get up there, but they ran really well. A lot of them ran their best times of the season.”
DeKalb’s boys got an added bonus when Travers Mason won the junior varsity race in 18:12.
“It was tough because our top eight boys are all really close together,” Maple said. “He only missed varsity by about two seconds. I wish we could have had eight guys on varsity, because they’re all really packed in there.”
