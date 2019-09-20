Boys Soccer DeKalb falls at Leo
LEO — DeKalb dropped a Northeast 8 match 5-1 at Leo Wednesday.
Kellen Exford scored the only goal for the Barons (3-6-2 overall, 2-3 NE8).
Girls Golf Garrett nips Northrop
GARRETT — Garrett edged Northrop 226-227 in a dual match Wednesday.
Sarah Cooper led the Railroaders with a 44 to earn medalist honors.
Other Garrett scores were Abby Weaver 54, Madison Flaugh 63, Jess Culbertson 65 and Chloe Best 70.
Boys Tennis DeKalb blanks Heights
WATERLOO — DeKalb was a 5-0 winner over Prairie Heights in a dual match Wednesday.
Landon Holwerda won 6-0, 6-1 over Leyton Byler at one singles, and Carman Rieke took a 6-2, 6-0 decision from Mike Perkins at two singles. DeKalb’s Gavin Swift won 6-0, 6-0 at three singles over Logan Nott.
Evan Ostrowski and Trey Novak won at No. 1 doubles for the Barons, defeating Logan Hamilton and Chase Bachelor 6-0, 6-1. Alex Holwerda and Kenlee Kruse won 6-0, 6-0 over Isaiah Malone and Breyton Ambler.
DeKalb won the junior varsity match 6-1. Jack McComb, Krue Nagel, Elijah Ehmke and Grant Fetter were all singles winners for the Barons, who also got doubles wins from the teams of Kaine Smith and Josh Allen, and Owen Holwerda and Aidan Wissing.
