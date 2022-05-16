ANGOLA — Trine’s softball trophy case just welcomed a new addition on Saturday.
Despite being held hitless through four innings, the Thunder rallied for six runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat the Cardinals 6-0 in the first championship game of the day and advance to the NCAA Division III Super Regionals for the first time since 2019.
“I’m just very proud of my girls and our team,” Thunder coach Don Danklefsen said. “The last two years were all disappointment with Covid taking out the last two years. We forgot how fun this was. So this whole year has been such refreshing, having a good group of young ladies to just be together, hang out and be in the cages and just do everything back to normal.”
The offense shined in the late innings while the defense stood firm for the Thunder, as the pitching duo of junior Anna Koeppl (8-3) and sophomore Lauren Clausen combined for eight strikeouts and gave up four hits.
“Before the game we talked about giving (Koeppl and Clausen) achance to redeem themselves, because we know they’re better than what they showed yesterday” Danklefsen said. “We just felt really confident with that matchup with those two going back-to-back as we have all year long.”
A double in the fifth by sophomore Scarlett Elliott (2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 2Bs) for Trine’s first hit led to her scoring the first run of the game when junior Ellie Trine fouled out to left field for a sacrifice fly.
After Ainsley Phillips reached first on a throwing error and Lexi Clark came in to pinch run for Mercede Daugherty after a walk, Giselle Riley loaded the bases after being walked as well before Abby Gill came in to run for her.
Senior Taylor Murdock (1-for 3, 3 runs batted in, 1 base on balls) then doubled down the left field line, clearing the bases to put the Thunder up 4-0.
“I was just doing my best to stay calm,” Murdock said of how she was feeling prior to the at-bat. “It was a high-intense situation and I had a feeling I was going to get thrown inside and I just needed to go with it and I did.”
Murdock was a freshman on the team the last time the Thunder made it to the Super Regionals.
“It feels really great to be back. I've missed it,” Murdock said. “I just remember at the beginning of the season that I wanted to do everything I could to let the underclassmen experience what I got to experience freshman year and it's just great that it's coming true.”
The Thunder would score again after Elliott once again got things going in the sixth with a double, this time driving to the opposite field. Her hit set the stage for freshman Emma Beyer (1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 run, 2 RBIs) with a two-run homer to left center field, her fourth of the season, to put the Thunder up six.
“In my two previous at-bats I had gone 0-for-2,” Beyer said. “And I know that my team had the same confidence in me whether I was 0-for-2 or 2-for-2, so I have that same confidence in myself. Like Taylor had mentioned, we knew the pitcher was throwing inside so I just looked for that first pitch low, let it go and then turned on the inside pitch as well.”
The Cardinals (27-13), meanwhile, had issues in offense throughout the majority of the game, having only put four runners on base with none of them reaching as far as third.
That was the defense the Thunder faithful have become so accustomed to this season, as the shutout win was the 18th of such for Trine this season, as well as the 15th victory in a row for a team that started the season 0-7.
“We had a lot of failure early,” Danklefsen said. “And we could have faltered, could have quit, could have broke, and they didn’t. We just kept talking about how it’s going to come around and how we’re too talented to keep losing games. When it clicks, it’s going to be a beautiful thing, and you’re starting to see what we’re capable of doing this sort of run.”
Additionally, five players made the regional’s all-tournament team. Those players were Phillips, Amanda Prather, Ellie Trine and Ashley Swartout, while pitcher Adrienne Rosey was named the Most Outstanding Player.
The Thunder (30-11 overall) hosts Case Western Reserve (30-10) in the Super Regional starting on Friday at 2 p.m.
“We are nowhere near finished,” Danklefsen said.
