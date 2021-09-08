SHIPSHEWANA — For more than a year, collectors from around the midwest have converged on Shipshewana to wheel and deal in sports cards and collectibles.
Brad Beeman operates Bee Sports’ Shipshewana Card Fest at Farmstead Inn’s Expo Barn. Every six to eight weeks, he crams more than 150 tables into every nook and cranny of the building.
He could easily have another 15 inside — that’s how many dealers want to work with him.
Every six to eight weeks, Beeman, a collector turned promoter, will host a show.
The Amish country hardly seems fertile ground. But by all accounts, several thousand come from parts of five states to take it in.
The show includes dealers who offer modern and vintage cards, non-sports and gaming cards and sports memorabilia. He says it’s important to have confidence that attendees can find a specific card — or at least a reasonable shot of success.
“I don’t want 30 to 40 tables of someone’s blaster boxes,” Beeman said. “I want to have variety. I want Pokemon, soccer, NASCAR, and F1.”
Beeman felt the buzz, too. He doesn’t keep count of the visitors, but estimated it at around 1,500.
He said he encountered an early bird who left Dayton, Ohio, around 2 a.m. Monday to get there to beat the rush for a worm. There were others who had spent several days at a show in the Chicago suburbs that featured elite athletes signing autographs, then left to come to Shipshewana.
Jerry Hoss is a collector and dealer from Anderson. He was dealing cards from the 1950s to the 1970s with some 1980s rookies.
“I”m always surprised with the large turnout. They draw people from four states,” he explained.
It was also profitable day for Hoss. “I sold quite a bit of vintage baseball and football today,” he said.
Hoss also runs the monthly Marion Sports Card Show in Grant County.
“The amount of traffic and fellow dealers come together in a large venue,” Hoss said of the Shipshewana Card Fest. “It was a great show. Brad does a tremendous job.”
In September 2020, it started with 60 tables on a holiday. Each dealer was personally recruited or invited by someone he trusted.
“We hand selected our dealers when we started. I still have a great group of guys,’ Beeman pauses, “and ladies who love the hobby.”
Beeman says he’s careful about how the shows are scheduled. He’s noticed why his show and others are successful.
“It’s planning, management and some luck,” he said
That luck, good or bad, came in the COVID-19 pandemic. He reasoned that with events canceled and both collectors and dealers itching for something to do — even as late as the fall of 2020 — there was a hunger in the collector community for a good quality show of a decent size that could draw from a large area.
“We were in that perfect storm where shows were popping up and the public wanted to come,” Beeman said.
He said the quality of dealers took care of the rest.
“It was the reputation,” Beeman said. “The public wanted a show and we expanded to a larger facility. We were just in the right place at the right time.”
It doesn’t hurt that the Shipshewana Card Fest is adjacent to the largest flea market in this part of the country.
The local Amish culture also provides an attraction for families who aren’t all-in on cards. That, Beeman says, makes for a perfect compromise. Collectors can attend the show while making it into a family trip.
He admits he was preparing for attendees to come from communities an hour away like Fort Wayne or South Bend. “I had no idea I’d get so much traffic from Michigan,” Beeman said. “The really cool thing is, we are also getting people from northwest Ohio, Chicago and Wisconsin. That was unexpected.”
Beeman says there’s a temptation to expand.
Saying he doesn’t want to “water down the show,” Beeman spaces the events six to eight weeks apart. This also means building a collector-focused show, one that steps away from retail or the big business of cards.
“I want our show to be about singles,” Beeman said. “We pride ourselves in having everything from $1 boxes to $15,000 Kobe Bryant cards.”
The parking lot was packed. It was bumper-to-bumper for 10 minutes just to get into the parking lot.
Joe Benner came from Nappanee. Monday was his first visit to the show.
When he arrived, he encountered a short weight of bumper-to-bumper traffic and a parking lot filled to capacity.
“There was serious money changing hands,” Benner said. “The people I saw meant business. I couldn’t believe how many people came prepared. There were so many guys with hard protective cases.“
He liked the selection of cards of all price ranges.
The Shipshewana Card Fest will return Nov. 6 and 7. It’s the first two-day event Beeman has attempted. He anticipates six to eight shows in 2022.
