Prep Soccer Sectional draws announced Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — The pairings for the 26th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association state soccer tournament for both the girls and the boys were drawn and announced Sunday evening.
Sectional tournament will begin Monday and will conclude with championship matches on Oct. 12.
Sectionals involving area girls soccer teams will be played at East Noble (Class 3A), Lakeland (2A), Leo (2A) and Westview (1A).
Sectionals involving area boys soccer teams will be played at DeKalb (3A), NorthWood (2A), Bethany Christian (1A) and Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (1A).
Local IHSAA Soccer Sectional
Tournament Pairings
GIRLS
Class 3A (at East Noble)
Next Tuesday: First round, Northrop vs. Snider, 6 p.m.
Oct. 10: Semifinals — East Noble vs. Carroll, 5 p.m.; F.W. North Side vs. Northrop-Snider winner, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 2A (at Lakeland)
Next Tuesday: First round — Angola vs. Lakeland, 5 p.m.; West Noble vs. NorthWood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: Semifinals — First-round winners, 5 p.m.; Wawasee vs. DeKalb, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 2A (at Leo)
First round: Bishop Dwenger vs. Concordia
Semifinals: Leo vs. Garrett, Columbia City vs. BD-Concordia winner.
Oct. 12: Final, between semifinal winners.
Class 1A (at Westview)
Next Tuesday: First round — Lakewood Park Christian vs. Central Noble, 5 p.m.; Westview vs. Bethany Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct 10: Semifinals — First-round winners, 5 p.m.; Elkhart Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
BOYS
Class 3A (at DeKalb)
Monday: First round — F.W. North Side vs. Snider, 5 p.m.; DeKalb vs. Carroll, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: Semifinals — First-round winners, 5 p.m.; Northrop vs. East Noble, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: Final, between semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Class 2A (at NorthWood)
Monday: First round — NorthWood vs. West Noble, 5 p.m.; Lakeland vs. Angola, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: Semifinals — First-round winners, 5 p.m.; Garrett vs. Wawasee, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: Final, between semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Class 1A (at Bethany Christian)
First round: Prairie Heights vs. Elkhart Christian, Westview vs. Eastside
Semifinals: First-round winners, Central Noble vs. Bethany Christian
Oct. 12: Final, between semifinal winners.
Class 1A (at F.W. Blackhawk Christian)
Semifinals: Wabash vs. Lakewood Park Christian, Blackhawk Christian vs. Lakeland Christian
Oct. 12: Final, between semifinal winners.
Lakewood Park boys get past Railroaders
AUBURN — Lakewood Park’s boys soccer team edged Garrett 3-2 Saturday evening.
Colton White had two goals to lead the Panthers. Jacob Hallam had a goal and an assist, and Zach Collins added an assist.
Kenan Kennedy had a goal and an assist for the Railroaders, and Kaleb Samons made 24 saves in goal. Creigh Dircksen had a goal, and Zak Klopfenstein added an assist.
In other area action on Saturday, Lakeland won at Elkhart Christian 3-2.
In Monday, Lakewood Park lost to Bishop Luers 2-1. Collins scored on a penalty kick for the Panthers.
LPC girls top Cougars
ALBION — Lakewood Park’s girls soccer team defeated Central Noble 4-1 on Monday.
Sam Hartz had two goals to lead the Panthers. Sabra Harms and Frannie Talarico also scored.
Warrior girls fall to Bethany Christian
WATERFORD MILLS — Westview’s girls soccer team lost to Bethany Christian 3-0 on Saturday evening.
Carolina Cartmel had two goals and Katie Sauder had two assists for the Bruins. Bethany led 1-0 at the half.
Prep Volleyball Hornets finish 3rd in Warsaw Invitational
WARSAW — Angola finished third in the Warsaw Invitational on Saturday.
The Hornets (17-2 before Monday) went 3-1 on the day. They defeated the host Tigers (25-17, 25-22), Northridge (25-17, 25-14) and Tippecanoe Valley (25-19, 25-17). Angola lost to eventual champion Bishop Dwenger 25-17, 25-12.
Freshman Avery Hales, the sister of former Westview basketball standouts Grace and Elijah Hales, had 14 assists, eight kills and six digs for Warsaw against Angola.
West Noble was 10th in the 16-team tournament. The Chargers had a loss to Fairfield during the busy Saturday 25-17, 25-15.
On Monday in Brushy Prairie, the Hornets defeated Northeast Corner Conference rival Prairie Heights 25-17, 25-22, 25-14. Angola won the junior varsity match 25-15, 25-8.
Knights 0-3 in Crown Point Invitational
CROWN POINT — East Noble went 0-3 in the Crown Point Invitational Saturday.
The Knights (6-15) lost to Bishop Luers (25-18, 25-13), Lawrence North (25-14, 25-12) and Kankakee Valley (25-11, 26-24).
Lakers fall to Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Lakeland lost to Bethany Christian Saturday night. The scores were 24-26, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13.
Prairie Heights has tough day in Bremen
BREMEN — Prairie Heights lost all three of its matches in the Bremen Invitational Saturday.
The Panthers lost to NorthWood (25-10, 25-15), Culver (25-8, 25-23) and John Glenn (26-24, 16-25, 15-6)
Heights junior varsity team 2nd in tourney
BENTON — Prairie Heights’ junior varsity team was second in the Fairfield Invitational on Saturday. The Panthers lost in the championship match to John Glenn 22-25, 25-24, 15-9.
Heights had pool play victories over South Bend Adams (25-18, 25-20) and New Haven (25-16, 25-24).
College Golf Trine men win 3rd straight MIAA Jamboree
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s golf team won its third straight Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association jamboree Saturday at Lenawee Country Club.
The Thunder shot 286 and was 11 shots ahead of second-place Hope. Trine has built a 37-shot lead over the second-place Flying Dutchmen with the three firsts.
On Saturday, Thunder junior Cameron Ruge was medalist with a 3-under par 69. Grant Brettnacher and Carlos Coeto tied for third with 72, and freshman Mitch Lowney tied for fifth with a 73.
Nick Knowlton shot 77 to round out the Trine lineup. Senior Todd Mieske played as an individual and tied for 12th place with 75.
The Thunder have consistently been a top team in the MIAA since Tri-State/Trine went from NAIA to NCAA Division III. But the Thunder have never won an MIAA title in men’s golf.
College Hockey Trine ACHA D3 men prevails on Sunday
Trine University’s ACHA Division 3 men’s hockey team recovered from a 5-0 home loss to Miami (Ohio) Saturday by winning at Purdue Northwest 5-2.
Teddy Munn had three goals, and Daniel Klaybor was the winning goaltender for the Thunder (3-1-1). Brendan Lambert and Matt Colagiovanni also scored.
Trine ACHA D2 men lose
ANGOLA — Sault, Ontario, had four power play goals Saturday in a 7-2 victory over Trine’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team at Thunder Ice Arena.
Trent Wydrowski and Dante Suffredini scored for the Thunder (1-2-1).
