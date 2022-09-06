Boys Prep Tennis Warriors top Bruins
EMMA — Westview defeated Bethany Christian 4-1 in a non-conference dual on Tuesday.
The Warriors only lost two games in sweeping the singles matches with Isaiah Hostetler at No. 1, Jethro Hostetler at No. 2 and Kylen Bender at No. 3.
Westview 4, Bethany Christian 1
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Noah Schrock 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Gideon Miller 6-0, 6-1. 3. Kylen Bender (WV) def. Ian McHugh 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Breece Erickson-Cameron Heinisch (BC) def. Mason Clark-Cole Mast 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-1). 2. Gavin Engle-Dawson Shrock (WV) def. Emerson Landis-Tristan Mast 6-0, 6-1.
Knights get past Vikings
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won 3-2 over Huntington North in a Northeast 8 Conference dual on Tuesday.
The deciding match came at No. 1 doubles, where Knights Max Bender and Carver Miller defeated their Viking counterparts 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.
Huntington North won the junior varsity dual 6-3. EN’s doubles team of Gray Mullins and Owen Sowles won two matches. Knight Caden Treesh won at No. 1 singles 6-2. 6-2.
East Noble 3, Huntington North 2
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Braeden Christiansen 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Joe Bowers 6-1, 6-2. 3. Sean Holmes (HN) def. Cole Thompson 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Max Fusselman-Ethan Zahn 6-2, 2-6, 6-1. 2. Mason Kline-Dale Schweller (HN) def. Jackson Leedy-Grant Schermerhorn 6-1, 6-1.
Singles lift PH over Hornets
ANGOLA — Prairie Heights defeated Angola 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Tuesday.
Panther singles players Leyton Byler at No. 1, Chase Bachelor at No. 2 and Breyton Ambler at No. 3 all won in straight sets. Heights is 5-5, 4-1 in the NECC.
Prairie Heights 3, Angola 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Aiden Buchanan 6-1, 6-1. 2. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Haven Stockamp 6-3, 6-1. 3. Breyton Ambler (PH) def. Johan Mina 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Quinn Aldred-Brady Warren (A) def. Keegan German-Braeden Moor 6-0, 6-1. 2. Jed Mortorff-Max Brandon (A) def. Landry Keipper-Spencer Zook 6-0, 6-0.
Chargers win over Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — West Noble defeated Churubusco 4-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Tuesday.
West Noble 4, Churubusco 1
Singles: 1. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Mason Young 6-0, 6-1. 2. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Henry Caulk 6-1, 6-0. 3. Nevin Phares (WN) won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Gage Crick-Mason Jacks (CH) def. Miguel Mayorga-Isaac Mast 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. 2. Lee Stringfellow-Matthew Trinklein (WN) won by forfeit.
Prep Volleyball Lakers win against NECC foe
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated West Noble 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-15) in Tuesday night’s Northeast Corner Conference matchup.
Leaders for the Lakers were Kaitlyn Keck (11 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace), Justice Haston (27 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces), Adelyn Dininny (14 digs, 1 ace), Faith Riehl (5 kills, 8 digs, 8 aces) and Peyton Hartsough (8 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs).
The Lakers improved to 6-5 (4-0 NECC) while West Noble is 1-11 (0-4 NECC).
In other area action, Angola swept Westview (25-4, 25-12, 25-9) in NECC play and Lakewood Park swept Fort Wayne South Side for their fifth win in a row to improve to 6-6.
College Women’s Volleyball Thunder sweeps Saint Mary’s for 1st win of the 2022 season
NOTRE DAME — The Trine University volleyball team defeated Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association foe Saint Mary’s in a 3-0 sweep in what was a nonconference match between the two teams.
Leading the Thunder with 12 kills was Cassidy Victor. Kacie Van Kalker recorded a game-high 20 digs. Kailee Cornell recorded four aces and Jocelynn Nicholls finished with a game-high five block assists.
It was Trine’s first win of the season, who are now 1-3. Saint Mary’s is now 3-2.
College Cross Country Steury wins in ND’s first race
VALPARAISO — Notre Dame opened its cross country season in the Winrow-Valparaiso Open on Friday. Irish freshman Izaiah Steury, a 2022 Angola High School graduate from Pleasant Lake, won the men’s race with an 8-kilometer time of 17 minutes, 52.3 seconds and led the ND men to victory in the event.
College Golf Trine senior Lowney receives MIAA weekly honor
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University senior Mitch Lowney was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Golf Athlete of the Week on Tuesday for last week’s efforts.
Lowney, from Fenton, Michigan, was the individual medalist at the Lou Collins Memorial Tournament, shooting 4-under par 140 (70-70) at Bedford Valley Friday and Saturday in leading the Thunder to the team championship.
This is the third time in his collegiate golf career that Lowney received the MIAA Athlete of the Week award.
