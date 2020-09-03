Volleyball
Lakers down Garrett
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Garrett 25-7, 26-24, 13-25, 25-20 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday night.
Bailey Hartsough had 20 kills, nine digs and two block assists for the Lakers. Kelsie Bowling had seven kills and six aces. Lilly Baird had 24 assists and four digs. Faith Riehl and Kylie Bowling each had seven digs. Kendall Moore had six aces, Riehl added four aces, and Bowling had three aces.
Emma Hirchak had 17 assists, 12 kills, five digs, two aces and two block assists for the Railroaders. Logan Smith had 16 assists, 11 kills, eight digs and a solo block. Morgan Ostrowski had nine kills, 10 digs, two aces, a solo block and a block assists. Sadie Best also had 10 digs and Kinleigh Smith pitched in with three aces.
Garrett won the junior varsity match 25-16, 25-16.
Prairie Heights defeats DeKalb Barons in four
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated DeKalb in four games Tuesday. Scores were 25-23, 25-13, 17-25, 25-19.
Paige Snider led DeKalb with 11 kills and had eight digs. Paige Pettis had six kills and 15 digs.
Christina Yarian had seven kills and three blocks, and Hope Moring had six kills, 17 assists and five digs.
Brenna Spangler contributed four kills, five aces and three blocks. Kaila Barkhaus had 13 digs.
Prairie Heights took the junior varsity match in two games. Kennlee Dick had four kills, three assists and a block for the Barons, and Hannah Perry had five kills.
Paige Langschwager had four kills, and Brooklyn Barkhaus had two kills and three aces. Amarra Nester had eight assists and Juli Plummer had two kills.
Boys Soccer
Lakewood Park blanks Fusion 2-0 Tuesday
AUBURN — Class 1A No. 1 Lakewood Park Christian topped the Fort Wayne Fusion 2-0 Tuesday.
Zach Collins scored both Panther goals about seven minutes apart in the first half. Colton White and Logan Korte assisted.
Luke Carnahan posted the shutout in goal for the Panthers with seven saves, including one on a penalty kick with 10 minutes left in the first half.
Lakewood Park had nine shots on goal to seven for the Fusion, and also held the advantage in corners 9-3.
The JV teams played one half, which the Fusion won 3-0.
Blazers outscore Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Eastside was a 7-3 winner over Prairie Heights in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday. The Blazers led 3-1 at halftime.
Chayse Hulbert scored four goals for the Blazers (1-0-1). Zach Northrup added two tallies and Nic Blair had one. Binyam Biddle, Mason Fritch, Grace Rotz and Osric Wolfe registered assists.
Austin Helmick, Matt Roberts and Trent VanWagner scored for the Panthers on their senior night. Collin Keeslar and Sam Zolman each had an assist.
Seniors Keeslar, VanWagner, Helmick, Maggie Hare, Jaycee Malone, Jayden Watts, Logan Manprasert, Faith Phillips, Kole Schrock and Kennedy Myers were honored for Prairie Heights.
Girls Soccer
Chargers fall to Bruins
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Bethany Christian 4-2 on Tuesday.
Sherlyn Torres and Neyda Macias scored for the Chargers. Jaqui Najera had an assist. Jacquelin Delgado made 15 saves in goal.
Girls Golf Patriots best Eagles, Panthers at McMillen
FORT WAYNE — Heritage shot 175 at McMillen Park on Tuesday to defeat Fremont and Prairie Heights. The Eagles were second with 182 and the Panthers shot 201.
Katie Baker was low for the Eagles with a score of 41. Other scores for Fremont include Halle Taner at 46, Kenadee Porath 48 and Janessa Ritter 47.
The Eagles are now 8-2 overall and 5-0 in the NECC.
Middle School Volleyball
Cougar defeat Marines
Central Noble’s eighth grade team opened its season Tuesday with a victory over Hamilton, 25-14, 25-19.
Kensy Kimmell and Megan Carnahan each had seven kills for the Cougars. Anna Christopher and Kennedy Vice led the team’s strong serving effort, according to coach Lindsay Wabika.
In the seventh grade match, Central Noble won 25-14, 25-13.
Ellie Clevenger led the way with four kills in the middle. Grace Swank finished with three kills, and Aspen Smith and Lily Marks each added two.
