Prep Gymnastics East Noble wins on senior night
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble made senior night extra special Monday with a win over Wawasee, 97.85-42.35.
Prep Boys Basketball LPC beat by Woodlan
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to Woodlan 81-44 Monday night.
Trey Yoder had 17 points to lead a balanced Warrior attack. Woodlan is 15-4.
Mason Posey scored a prep career-high 25 points for the Panthers (5-9). Logan Parrett had seven points and Cameron Hindle scored six.
Middle School Basketball Knight 8th graders fall in Northeast 8 tourney final
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s eighth grade girls basketball team ended its season with a 37-32 loss to Norwell in the championship game of the Northeast 8 Middle School Conference Tournament Monday night.
The contest was a battle. Ellison Will led the Knights with nine points, and Brianna Bortner scored seven.
EN finished its season with a 20-1 record. In three years of middle school basketball, this eighth grade group compiled a record of 47-2.
College Hockey Prappas honored by NCHA
DULUTH, Minn. — Trine University senior forward Brendan Prappas was named Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Offensive Player of the Week for last weekend’s efforts against St. Norbert.
Prappas had two goals in Saturday’s 3-2 comeback victory in overtime for the Thunder, and had an assist in their 4-2 loss on Friday night. He scored the tying and game-winning goals on Saturday.
Trine clinched a berth in the NCHA playoffs with Saturday’s win. It plays at Lake Forest Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
College Volleyball Trine’s Hunter Haas takes MCVL weekly defensive award
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Trine University junior Hunter Haas was named the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Defensive Player of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Haas, from Cincinnati, had 21 digs and averaged three digs per set last week as the Thunder won one of two matches on Saturday at Benedictine, Illinois. He also had no reception errors in 35 serve receive attempts.
College Basketball PH graduate Malone honored by NCCAA, Crossroads League
WINONA LAKE — Grace College junior center Elijah Malone was named Men’s Basketball Player of the Week by the National Christian College Athletic Association and the Crossroads League for last week’s efforts.
Malone, a Prairie Heights High graduate, averaged 20.5 points and eight rebounds per game in two road wins for the NAIA seventh-ranked Lancers last week. He shot 73% from the floor.
Grace is 20-3 overall, including 10-3 in the Crossroads League. It hosts conference rival Mt. Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) tonight.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances for the week of Jan. 23
MEN: Moose — Travis Thompson 289, 781 series, Mike Ponko 286, Emery Patrick 259, Lucas Schutt 254. Booster — Terry West 289, Tyler Woodward 279, Skyler Plummer 279, Tyler Woodward 279, Greg Dini 278, Michael Wallace 267, 740 series, Mike Plummer 264, Chad Griffith 261, Gavin Mapes 258, Brian Berger 257, Lucas Schutt 256, Mike Handley 255, Tim Hall 253. Friday Trio — Dan Hartleroad 258, 709 series. Adult-Youth — Matt Haiflich 263, 704 series, Tim Klinker 257.
WOMEN: Moose — Trina Williams 213, 510 series, Amy Brown 209, 595 series, Robin Goodman 201. Booster: Dawn Simmons 234, 625 series, Cheyenne Woods 202, 569 series, Nycole Adcox 202, 562 series, Heather Newman 200, 527 series. Thursday Ladies — Lori Brandon 512 series. Adult-Youth — Amanda Klinker 519 series. Masters & Slaves — Heather Newman 214, 532 series, Dawn Simmons 523 series.
YOUTH: Adam Snyder 256, Elizabeth Jones 244, 650 series, Ian Miller 214, Max McGinnis 204, Josh Wirges 204, Autumn Klinker 203, 513 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.