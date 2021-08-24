Prep Volleyball EN reschedules pair of matches
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble volleyball team has rescheduled two of its postponed matches from the last week.
The Knights’ match against Garrett has been moved to Monday, Oct. 4, and two days later, East Noble will play at Angola in a reschedule match.
Fremont sweeps West Noble
LIGONIER — The Eagles defeated the Chargers in straight sets, 32-30, 28-26, 25-14.
For West Noble, Dana Ritchie had eight assists and eight digs. Carolina Flores had six kills, seven digs and an ace.
Area scores
Angola defeated New Haven 3-0 with set scores 25-17, 25-21, 25-15. Churubusco beat Whitko 3-0 with set scores 25-10, 25-10, 26-24.
Heights downs Westview
EMMA — Prairie Heights defeated Westview 25-10, 25-11, 25-18 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday.
Hunter Kleeberg had 30 assists and 11 digs for the Panthers, and Kalli Aaron had 11 kills.
Boys Tennis Warriors defeat Raiders
MIDDLEBURY — No. 17 Westview defeated No. 18 Northridge 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Warriors got wins from No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Isaiah Hostetler won his No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-3. Elijah Hostetler picked up the other singles win for the Warriors, 6-1, 6-4.
The Warrior duo of Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler won their match 6-2, 6-4.
Westview 3, Northridge 2
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Brendan LaCounte (N) 6-2, 6-3. 2. Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Brandon Lomas (N) 6-1, 6-4. 3. Kaleb Ellis (N) def. Brennan Beachy (W) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Evan Nay-Colin Seegert (N) def. Isaac Rogers-Kendall-Schwartz (W) 7-5, 6-2. 2. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Zak Martin-Jake Welker (N) 6-2, 6-4.
Lakeland-Churubusco dual pushed back to Sept. 15
The boys tennis match between Churubusco and Lakeland scheduled for Tuesday was postponed to Sept. 15.
Girls Soccer West Noble outlasts Angola
ANGOLA — The Chargers beat Angola 2-1 in penalty kicks Tuesday.
The teams were tied 4-4 after regulation and both overtime periods. Silvia Venturi and Sherlyn Torres each made a kick for the West Noble victory.
Knights dropped by Braves
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost 2-0 to Blackhawk Christian Tuesday.
Olivia VonGunten scored both goals for the Braves.
Panthers beat Patriots
MONROEVILLE — Lakewood Park shut out Heritage 3-0 on Tuesday.
Maddi Beck had a pair of goals for the Panthers, and Sam Hartz scored one.
LPC is now 3-0 on the season.
Boys Soccer Railroaders shut out by Warriors
WOODBURN — Garrett suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday in a 3-0 loss to Woodlan.
The Railroaders’ keeper Nick Barden had 11 saves in goal.
Cougars blank Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Central Noble picked up its first win of the year with a 5-0 win at Prairie Heights.
Marcos Urcola led the with two goals, and Ethan Brill and Ryan Schroeder each scored one for the Cougars. Schroeder and Jonah Hopf each assisted on a goal.
West Noble downs Angola
LIGONIER — The Chargers scored early and often in their 10-2 win over the Hornets Tuesday.
Henry Torres scored his first of six goals two minutes and 17 seconds into the match. Victor Rodriguez had two goals and two assists. Brian Diaz and Josue Haro each had a goal.
Eric Galarza finished with two assists, and Alex Liera, David Mendoza and Matthew Snyder each had an assist. Christian Rodriguez had three saves in goal.
For Angola, AJ Hersel had both goals and Cameron Steury assisted on one.
Warriors beat up by RedHawks
GOSHEN — Goshen beat Westview 5-1 in a lightning-shortened match on Tuesday.
Jadon Yoder scored the lone goal for the Warriors.
Edgar Mora had a hat trick for Goshen, and Alex Valdez and Antonio Hernandez Jr. each scored a goal for the RedHawks.
Figure Skating Trine captain Westphal wins Intermediate national title
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Jessica Westphal, who is beginning her senior year at Trine University, took home a national championship after competing in the Intermediate Ladies division at the US Figure Skating Excel National Festival on Aug. 13.
Competing against five other top competitors, Westphal had the highest technical score of 16.13 along with the highest program component score of 21.18 for a total score of 37.31 points.
“Jessica has worked tirelessly over the last couple of years to perfect her technical abilities and improve her attack during competition,” Trine skating coach Rachel Franchock said. “I am incredibly proud of her dedication and perseverance on her way to earning her first national title and can’t wait to see all the success she brings home to the Thunder this season.”
As captain of the Trine figure skating team, Westphal looks to help lead the team to qualify for US Figure Skating’s Intercollegiate Nationals this coming season at Adrian College April 1-3.
