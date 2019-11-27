Boys Basketball DeKalb plans ChiliFest
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s boys basketball team will hold its ChiliFest Friday, Dec. 6, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the high school commons.
The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a group of four or more.
The Barons host North Side that evening.
Wrestling
Barons open season by beating Woodlan
WATERLOO — DeKalb opened the new season with a 48-27 victory over Woodlan Monday.
DeKalb winners included Kasey Bosell (113 pounds) Tyler Voigt (126), Isaac Wimer (132), Gaven Hopkins (138), Jackson Lee (145), Blake Rowe (182), Dominic Blevins (220) and Dylan Rodman (285).
DeKalb’s junior varsity won 6-0 on a pin by Nick Dove (113).
DeKalb JVs wrestle in WN Invitational
LIGONIER — DeKalb’s junior varsity took part in an invitational at West Noble Saturday.
Nick Dove (113) went 3-0 and Landon Armstrong (195) went 4-1 to win their weight classes.
Second-place finishers for DeKalb were Ashton Eddy (2-1 at 126), Eli Knepper (3-1 at 138), Connor Wueller (2-1 at 138), Cohen Markley (2-1 at 145) and Caleb Hermey (2-1 at 220).
Jacob Church took third at 220 with a 2-2 record.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl lists best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported the top performances for the week of Nov. 18.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week honors went to Rocky Barrand for the men (138 pins over average), Leah Fletcher for women (114 over) and Zack Isaac for youth (90 over).
MEN: Booster — Austin Groff 269, Jon David 268, 728 series, Mike Hasselman 259, 713 series, Billy Zink 258, 705 series, Rocky Barrand 258, 731 series, Kris Purdy 258, 703 series, Jim Smith 256, Cory Wilson 255, Jason Morris 707 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Jack Pfierman 279, Jason Flaugh 279. Industrial — Mike Hasselman 254. Pizza, Pins & Suds — Jeff Gottschalk 289. Friday Morning Trio — Rocky Barrand 288, 777 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Amy Patrick 234, 601 series. Booster — Sandra Plummer 212, Nycole Williamson 206. Pizza, Pins & Suds — Leah Fletcher 200.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Kyle Toyias 266, 714 series, Skyler Plummer 245, 634 series, Madison Flaugh 224. Majors — Skyler Plummer 269, 669 series, Kyle Toyias 257, 657 series, Xander Webb 243, 667 series, Jalyn Baxter 208, 560 series.
