Pro Baseball TinCaps down Cubs
SOUTH BEND — The Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the South Bend Cubs 3-1 on Monday night in Midwest League action at Four Winds Field.
The TinCaps scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning after the Cubs scored their lone run of the game in the bottom of the fourth. Juan Fernandez tied the game for Fort Wayne with his second home run of the season, then Ethan Skender scored when Kelvin Alarcon grounded into the double play to put the TinCaps up 2-1.
Fort Wayne (21-29 second half, 54-64 overall) added an insurance run in the eighth inning when Michael Curry singled home Tyler Benson.
Edwuin Bencomo made his first start of the season for the TinCaps after nine relief appearances and earned the win. He allowed one earned run, five hits and one walk while striking out three in five innings of work. The 20-year-old from Venezuela threw 43 of his 58 pitches for strikes.
Cody Tyler struck out four in three scoreless innings of relief for Fort Wayne, then Mason Fox pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first Midwest League save.
The TinCaps were off on Tuesday and will play the Lansing Lugnuts today at 7:05 p.m. at Cooley Law School Stadium in Lansing, Michigan.
McClain seeing action behind the plate
FRANKLIN, Wis. — Fremont’s Glen McClain is catching on a regular basis for the Milwaukee Milkmen, an expansion independent team in the American Association.
McClain has played in 46 games for the Milkmen before home game with Fargo-Moorhead Tuesday and is hitting .231 (37-160) with two home runs and eight runs batted in. He had 13 runs scored, 15 walks, six doubles and is 3-for-6 in stolen base attempts.
McClain leads the Milkmen in innings played at catcher with 309 and two-thirds innings. He has a .993 fielding percentage with only two errors in 289 fielding chances.
Local baseball fans will have a chance to see McClain closer to home later this week as Milwaukee will play a three-game series at the U.S. Steel Yard against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The Thursday and Friday games start at 8:10 p.m. (7:10 p.m. in Gary), and the Saturday contest starts at 7:10 p.m. (6:10 p.m. in Gary).
Prep Girls Golf Keil leads Lakers in three-team match
MIDDLEBURY — Madison Keil led Lakeland with a 39 in a three-team match at Meadow Valley on Tuesday.
Northridge was first with 165. Fairfield got past the Lakers for second, 210-215.
Lakeland also had 55 from Tatum Retterbush, 60 from Kylee Watkins and 61s from Sadie Edsall and Amelia Trump.
Heights 2nd, Warriors 3rd at Elkhart Memorial
ELKHART — Prairie Heights was second to Elkhart Memorial, 203-235, and Westview was third with 244 in a match played at The Creek Golf Club on Monday.
The Crimson Chargers were led by medalist Courtney King with a 40 and Lily Ball with 42.
Amelia Johnston led the Panthers with 56. Heights also had a 57 from Renae Meek, 59 from Haylee Henderson, 63 from Madison Kain and 67 from Kennedy Myers.
Chelsea Weaver paced the Warriors with 51, and Hope Harrer had a 60. Westview also had a 66 from Ava Brown, 67 from Lillian Eash, and 72 from Hannah Klein.
On Tuesday at Bent Oak in Elkhart, Westview was third with 242. Concord won with 191, and Elkhart Central was second with 209. Gracie Tucker was medalist with a 42 to lead the Minutemen (2-0).
Weaver shot 48 for the Warriors. Westview also had 61 from Harrer, 66 from Eash, 67 from Brown and 71 from Klein.
Garrett falls to Norwell
GARRETT — Garrett lost to Norwell 214-236 Tuesday at Garrett Country Club. Knight Autumn Nelson was medalist with a 42.
College Basketball Trine men add Frisbie as an assistant coach
ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s basketball program announced the addition of Nate Frisbie as an assistant coach on Tuesday.
Frisbie was an assistant coach on Jay Smith’s staff at Kalamazoo College for the past three seasons and played an integral role in recruiting and in the overall growth of the team.
“Nate’s familiarity with the MIAA (Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) and his passion for recruiting will have a significant impact on our program here at Trine,” Thunder head coach Brooks Miller said in a university statement. “His overall experience will aid in the development of our student-athletes both on and off the floor as well as contribute to our preparation.”
Before his experience at Kalamazoo College, Frisbie was a graduate manager for three seasons at Western Michigan University. In his first season with the Broncos in 2013-14, the team won Mid-American Conference regular season and tournament titles and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years.
Frisbie, a native of Portage, Michigan, also spent time as an assistant coach at Kalamazoo Valley Community College and was the boys basketball coach for two seasons at Portage Central High School.
Trine filled an opening on the coaching staff after Zach Hurth left to be an assistant coach for the men at Ohio Northern in mid-June.
