WATERLOO — DeKalb’s wrestlers can wrestle better than they did in their 48-15 Northeast 8 Conference dual meet victory Tuesday.
They don’t need to be told that.
“It feels good to win,” Baron coach Travis Gaff said. “One of our core beliefs is to never settle. We had a lot of guys that won but did not look great doing it. A lot of guys could have been better.
“I asked our guys how many of them wrestled to 100% of their potential and zero raised their hand. Seventy-five percent? No hands. We can be a lot better. We just didn’t match their intensity.”
DeKalb was helped along by four forfeits. Both teams forfeited at 195 pounds.
Several of the contested matches were close and hard-fought.
“I want to credit coach (Daimon Heffley of Leo). He’s doing a great job,” Gaff said. “He’s really trying to rebuild that program. Their guys brought it.”
The Barons got an exciting victory at 182, with Mitch Snyder taking down Eli Coolman with seven seconds left for a 5-4 decision.
“Mitch at 182, I know he’s upset with himself, he didn’t wrestle to his potential, but he also got a takedown in the last few seconds and got the job done,” Gaff said.
The coach was happy for Mason Chase, who scored a 4-0 decision over Bryce Clark at 120 pounds, getting a first-period takedown and a second-period reversal.
“He’s had some tough matches recently,” Gaff said. “He’s been sick and he’s come back. He wrestled a kid who was a semi-state qualifier last year, and took care of business.
“Dominic Dunn came out with fire and got a first-period pin. It’s nice to see the freshman taking charge. I was proud to see Nic Ley (also a freshman) get a first-period pin against a kid who’s very strong.”
Dunn pinned Ayden Moore at 1:19 at 170, while Ley’s fall came at 55 seconds.
DeKalb’s other winners were Braxton Miller with a 7-4 decision over Kevon Russell at 145, and Gaven Hopkins with a 9-4 decision against Max Wiler at 152.
The Barons will now prepare for the Defiance (Ohio) Invitational Dec. 28-29, which involves 48 teams over two days. The event was canceled last year. Miller was sixth and Chase seventh two years ago.
“We talked about building and getting to the point where we’re not going to settle for just doing OK, we want to make sure we’re performing at a high level all the time,” Gaff said.
DeKalb won the junior varsity match 7-0 with Tyler Bock (132) winning by major decision and Graham Blythe (152) winning by decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.