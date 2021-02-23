BENTON — Garrett fought for more than three quarters to get the lead, only to have Fairfield take it away.
The Railroaders were behind most of the night but took a three-point in the fourth quarter and missed a front end. Six-foot-five junior Braedon Helms scored the final eight points for the Falcons as part of his game-best 15, and Fairfield survived with a 35-32 Northeast Corner Conference boys basketball win Tuesday.
Garrett (2-14 overall, 1-8 NECC) had beaten the Falcons 70-61 in a holiday tourney at Wawasee Dec. 30, but trailed most of the game Tuesday after giving up the first seven points and scoring only one basket in the first quarter.
The Railroaders stayed in it with defense, holding the Falcons scoreless for a 5 1/2-minute span of the second quarter.
Garrett fought back to tie twice, then took its first lead of the game when Lukas Swager made one of two at the line, putting his team up 28-27 with 5:33 left. Jaxson Gould scored his second basket of the fourth quarter, hiking the lead to three.
Gould had to leave after drawing his fourth foul, however, and Helms was able to exploit the inside against the smaller Railroaders as Fairfield (2-15,2-8) came back to win.
Gould got Garrett within 33-32 at the 1:19 mark with a putback. After two timeouts by the Falcons, Gould fouled Helms to stop the clock at 23.6 seconds, and Helms hit both for a three-point lead.
The Railroaders called timeout twice, needing a three-pointer, but a long shot after an inbounds play with 3.2 seconds left was off the mark.
Gould finished with nine points, and Kyle Smith scored nine on three threes, two in the second quarter to help the Big Train wipe out an early 11-4 deficit. Tyler Gater also scored nine.
Tyson Frey scored 11 before fouling out for Fairfield.
Fairfield won the junior varsity game 43-26. Jaxson Fugate had nine points and Giacomo Morucchio scored eight for Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.