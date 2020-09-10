FREMONT — A holiday weekend was the perfect time for a doubleheader weekend of racing at Angola Motorsports Speedway.
The weekend’s action kicked off Saturday night with the track’s five weekly divisions in action. Sunday was the 2020 Blaine Miller & Jeff Shelmadine Tribute race for the street stock division. Sunday also featured race three of the 2020 High Banks Triple Play for the late model division and race three of the 2020 Modified Mixer. The weekend’s action also featured the GLS Mini Cups and the Michigan Vintage Racers.
In the EverageAuto.com late model division Hunter Jack, of Auburn had a big weekend picking up feature wins on Saturday and Sunday. The win was Jack’s third consecutive win as he also took the checkered flag on Aug. 29.
On his Facebook page Jack said his car was “absolutely awesome” all weekend.
“Feels amazing to have three wins in just two weeks and not a scratch on the car after the season we’ve had,” Jack said on his page.
In the R.L. McCoy modified division Scott Hantz picked up the win on Saturday. Jake Hinton took the VORE’s Welding & Steel Street Stock division, Justin DuBois took the Perkins Septic & Drain mini-stock division and Chad Richardson took the Shepherd’s Family Auto Group front-wheel drive division.
On Sunday Scott Whetzel, of Hudson, took the 2020 Blaine Miller & Jeff Shelmadine Tribute Race. Jason Timmerman won the third race of the Modified Mixer. The GLS Mini Cup race was won by Robert Rutman.
As the season winds down drivers will be looking to pick up as many points as possible this weekend as all five divisions will be in action. On Sept. 19 the track will be hosting an invitation only event on the “2020 Championship Night”.
In the late model division Shawn Grace continues to hold the top spot with 754 points followed by Evan Park (672), Tony Dager (670), Austin May (652), Tommy Cook (602), Kole Elkins (538), Paige Rogers (486), Josh Trammel (328), Lenny Logan (308) and Cody Hall (301).
In the modified division Johnathon Gatton holds the top spot with 756 points followed by Al Berry (646), Scott Moyer (576), Steve Shlater (557), Jordan Gatton (534), Brandon Pulver (516), Johnny Gatton (475), Cole Carper (462), Gregg Cory (453) and Scott Hantz (446).
Zach Henderson has held the top spot in the street stock division since the beginning of the year and continues to hold the lead by 154 points. Rick Rinehart is in second place followed by Robbie Drummond (622), Scott Whetzel (594), Justin Oberlin (556), Hunter King (466), Dennis Pierson (426), Travis Kyle (398), Tristan Crago (396), Austin Pulver (374) and Scott Blankenship (374).
The mini stock division is led by Dan Foulk (598), Chad Minnix (572), Kevin Mertz (520), Tracy Thompson (420), James Thompson (414), Ryleegh Freed (402), Matt Morton (378), Jeff Phibbs (348), Justin DuBois (344), Jordan Hug (340) and Jeremy Huff (340).
The front-wheel drive division is led by Jerry Manns (636) followed by Ashley Chalfant (538), Arthur Hakes (530), Jon Hart (508), Chris Heintzelman (488), Todd Nowicki (450), Tony Barcus (436), Travis Carteaux (426), Chip Heintzelman (418) and Tom Minick (400).
