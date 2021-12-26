The Eastside football team had some really big goals for the 2021 season and nearly accomplished them all.
They were on the doorstep of making their first state finals before falling to eventual state champion Andrean in the Class 2A North Semi-State.
The leaders on the field and on the sidelines for Eastside were so extraordinary this season that they had to take the top honors from KPC Media Group. Senior quarterback Laban Davis is the 2021 All-Area Football Prep of the Year, and for the second year in a row, Todd Mason is the Coach of the Year.
Davis had a tremendous junior season and outdid himself by having an even better senior campaign. He helped the 13-1 Blazers have one of the top offenses in the state.
The senior gunslinger threw for 1,709 yards on 66.9% passing. He had 21 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions. On the ground, he was even more effective, rushing for 2,195 yards and 32 touchdowns.
The Blazers were once again the most dominant team in the area. They won double-digit games for the third straight year under Mason. Eastside earned its second sectional championship after an upset victory over Bishop Luers in the final in Fort Wayne. A week later, the Blazers won their first regional title, beating visiting Eastbrook 21-14.
The Blazers also won the Northeast Corner Conference Small Division for the third consecutive season. Eastside went undefeated during the regular season (9-0) for the first time since 1990.
After the loss to Andrean, Mason couldn’t say enough about his players.
“I’ve got a great group of kids. My heart is broken for them, but you can’t take anything away from what they’ve done,” he said.
“A historical season, I love them to death.”
The rest of the All-Area football team is as follows:
Dax Holman, Jr., Eastside
On offense, Holman was the top running back for the Blazers. He finished with 868 rushing yards on 139 carries and 14 touchdowns. On defense, he had 86 total tackles, including 12 for loss. Holman also had 3.5 sacks.
Isaiah Fuentes, Sr., Eastside
Fuentes was an All-NECC Small Division offensive lineman who helped the Eastside offense total 5,213 yards and 68 touchdowns. He was a four-year starter along the line.
Dane Sebert, So., Eastside
Sebert has a bright future. He was also an offensive lineman who helped the Blazer offense total 5,213 yards and 68 touchdowns. He earned All-NECC Small Division honors.
Kyler Bibbee, Sr., Eastside
Bibbee was a menace on defense for the Blazers. He had 5.5 sacks, 76 total tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss. On offense, he had 216 receiving yards and three scores.
Carsen Jacobs, Jr., Eastside
Jacobs was one of the top targets for Davis. He had 18 grabs for 400 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, he had 65 total tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Dackotia Reed, Jr., Eastside
Reed was in opposing backfields all season long. He finished with 88 tackles, nine of them for loss, three sacks and an interception.
Matt Jacobs, Sr., Eastside
Jacobs was another terrific offensive lineman for the Blazers this season and has been for the last four years. He’s played every snap except one since game one of his freshman year.
Gavin Wallace, Sr., Eastside
As the tight end on offense, Wallace was a reliable option for Davis. Wallace ended up with 28 catches for 428 yards and a team-high eight receiving touchdowns.
Dylan Bredemeyer, Sr., Eastside
Bredemeyer was another quality target for the Blazers on offense. He had 386 receiving yards on 25 catches and two scores. On defense, he finished with five interceptions and 28 total tackles.
Kainon Carico, Sr., East Noble
As East Noble’s leading rusher, Carico was hard to bring down. He finished with 116 carries for 873 yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense, he had 56 total tackles, six for loss and a fumble recovery. Carico was also an All-Northeast 8 Conference selection.
Rowan Zolman, Sr., East Noble
The future Miami (Ohio) RedHawk finished with 24 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, the All-NE8 first team performer had 91 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries.
Nick Munson, Sr., East Noble
The Ball State commit had 25 receptions for 355 yards and three scores. He also rushed the ball 32 times for 302 yards and five touchdowns. Munson had 114 kick return yards, 105 punt return yards and a punt return for a touchdown.
Chris Hood, Sr., East Noble
Hood, a Ball State signee, was an anchor along the Knights’ offensive line and helped the team rush for 2,203 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021. He also earned All-NE8 first team honors.
Bryce Charles, Sr., East Noble
As an all-conference performer, Charles was another key piece along the Knights’ offensive line and helped the team rush for 2,203 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021. On defense, he had 60 total tackles, five for loss, and three sacks.
Nolan Rhoades, Sr., East Noble
Rhoades was in almost every play on the Knights’ defense. He made the All-NE8 first team after he racked up 85 total tackles, including nine for loss.
Trace Holliday, Sr., East Noble
Holliday also earned his way on the All-NE8 first team after he had 57 total tackles, nine for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles.
Hunter Bianski, Sr., Churubusco
Bianski has been dominant in the trenches for the last few years for the Eagles and was again during the 2021 season. He made the All-NECC Small Division team after making 102 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss (a Churubusco record), four sacks and three pass deflections. He finished his career as the program’s career leader in tackles for loss (90) and sacks (16.5). He also led Churubusco offense in pancake blocks this past fall.
Nick Nondorf, Sr., Churubusco
Nondorf did a lot of everything for Churubusco during the 2021 campaign. On offense, he had 49 rushes for 464 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 26 catches for 488 yards and six scores. Defensively, Nondorf had 50 tackles, a pair of interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and three pass deflections. He also made the All-NECC Small Division squad.
Riley Buroff, Jr., Churubusco
Buroff was also an All-NECC Small Division selection after he went 44-for-71 passing with 752 yards and eight touchdown passes and a 106.1 quarterback rating. On the ground, he rushed for 475 yards on 87 carries and 10 touchdowns.
Will Hoover, Sr., Central Noble
Hoover was a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball for the Cougars. He was an All-NECC Small School Division running back after carrying the ball 202 times for 1,448 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hoover set the single-game record for rushing TDs with five. On defense, he ended up with 55 total tackles and three forced fumbles.
Preston Diffendarfer, Sr., Central Noble
Diffendarfer made the All-NECC Small School team at wide receiver. He had 21 catches for 533 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, he had 21 total tackles, three interceptions and nine passes defended.
Isaac Clay, Sr., Central Noble
Clay helped anchor the Cougars’ offensive line that helped produce 4,063 yards of total offense. He was an All-NECC Small School selection. On defense, he had 60 total tackles, including 11.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Braxton Pruitt, Sr., West Noble
Pruitt missed three games at the beginning of the season and still led the area in quarterback sacks with 11. He made the All-NECC Big School Division team as well.
Julio Macias, Sr., West Noble
The future Purdue placekicker led the Chargers in scoring. He had 25 touchbacks on kickoffs and made 11 field goals, including a couple of game-winners. As a punter, he had an average of 41 yards per kick.
Nate Williams, Sr., DeKalb
Williams made this team after racking up 95 tackles, including 10 for loss and three sacks. He added two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and was named the All-NE8 first team safety. Williams also had 16 kick returns for 256 yards and a score.
Donnie Wiley, Jr., DeKalb
Wiley had the 10th best receiving season in DeKalb history with 35 catches for 551 yards and 10 touchdowns. Wiley was also a threat in the return game with 19 kick returns for 311 yards and a touchdown.
Trey Richards, Sr., Garrett
Richards was effective on both sides of the ball for the Railroaders. He had 26 catches for 374 yards and four touchdowns. He was also the team’s leading tackler at 107 total tackles.
Carson Harter, Sr., Garrett
Harter was second on the Railroaders with 87 tackles, including seven for loss. He made the All-NECC Big School Division first team as a linebacker.
Camden Hall, Sr., Prairie Heights
Hall was a very productive player for the Panthers. He had 121 tackles, five tackles for loss and an interception. On offense, he had 104 carries for 524 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Jensen Miller, Sr., Lakeland
Miller was a three-year starter at center and an All-NECC Big School Division performer for the Lakers. As a team captain, he helped the offense tally 2,363 total yards.
The football All-Area honorable mentions were DeKalb’s Landon Armstrong, Tegan Irk and Logan Shultz Montoya; Central Noble’s Logan Hawk, Eastside’s Johnny Eck, Bobby Davis and Binyam Biddle; Prairie Heights’ Sam Levitz, Fremont’s Logan Brace, Angola’s Brandon Villafuerte and Finley Hasselman, East Noble’s Ethan Nickles and Brett Christian, Lakeland’s Carlos Espino, Mark Berlew and Quinlinn Raber; Garrett’s Aaden Lytle, Robert Koskie and Christian Hess; and West Noble’s Lucas Baker, Zach Beers and Kolby Knox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.