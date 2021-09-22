WATERLOO — DeKalb matched the energy from Monday’s five-game win at Snider in the first game of Tuesday’s Northeast 8 Conference volleyball match against Huntington North.
After dropping the first game, the Vikings came up with some energy of their own, and got the key points they needed in taking the last three games for the victory. Scores were 14-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22.
“We played tough last night, battling back and forth, and I thought we’d come out that way today,” DeKalb coach Melissa Hall said. “We did for that one game, but that Huntington North team, they were scrappy and gritty and they didn’t let much fall, and put the pressure back on us.”
Juli Plummer served a run of seven straight points in the opener to put the Barons up 22-13 on their way to the win. DeKalb couldn’t recapture that momentum in the other games, however, often hurting itself with serving errors.
“It wasn’t a ton (of errors) overall, but it was definitely at key moments, when we really needed that server to get a few points, and we missed some serves. A couple in a row always gets you in a rut,” Hall said.
Huntington North went up 10-6 in the second game, and the lead stayed in that range the rest of the way through. The Vikings opened it up to six points once, and the Barons got within three, but the margin held for 25-21 Viking win.
Game 3 was tied at points 14-17 before the Vikings made the key run with Kendal Kline serving. She had an ace as the guests clicked off four straight points and stayed in control from there to win by the same 25-21 score.
The Barons showed some scrap in the fourth game, fighting back after Huntington North jumped to a 6-0 lead and again when the Vikings went up 19-13. DeKalb got within two three times, but the Vikings held on for the clincher.
Paige Snider had 17 kills and 24 digs for the Barons. Brooklyn Barkhaus had 13 kills and seven digs. Hope Moring had 10 kills to go with 29 assists, three aces and 11 digs. Plummer made 20 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.