ELKHART — Lakewood Park held on as long as it could.
The Panther girls soccer team lost 3-0 to Bethany Christian in Saturday’s Class 1A Elkhart Christian Sectional championship game.
“Bethany is a really good team that had us in the backfield for most of the game. Our girls played well defensively, struggled to get going offensively,” Lakewood Park coach John Haraguchi said.
Overall, Bethany Christian (13-4-2) outshot Lakewood Park 17-2, and the Panthers (8-5-3) finished with no shots on goal.
One of Lakewood’s top scorers Frannie Talarico fractured her wrist in Thursday’s win over Elkhart Christian. She played with a cast on Saturday and was limited to the defensive side for most of the game.
The first shot came 10 minutes into match, and Lakewood Park’s first attempt of the game was with 22 minutes left in the first half.
Bethany Christian had an opportunity to break the scoreless tie with 11 minutes left in the half off a corner kick, but Zoe Willems’ shot was saved by Panther keeper Jade Carnahan.
“They move and pass really well, which we always try to do. They controlled the ball. They had a lot of good, quick passes, and it felt like there was an extra one of them out there a few times,” Haraguchi said.
The Bruins knocked in their first goal in a pinball sort of fashion less than three minutes into the second half. Katie Sauder passed to Rilynn Kaufmann at the top of the box. Kauffman took a shot, but it was deflected by her own teammate Reyna King and over Carnahan’s head.
The Panthers had a chance to tie with 29 minutes left, but Addison Miller’s free kick was wide of the goal. It was the best look Lakewood Park had all afternoon.
Bethany Christian doubled its lead when Kaufmann blasted in a penalty kick with 22:34 left, then the advantage became three after a goal from Sauder with 10:57 to go.
Lakewood Park has something to build on for the future. It recorded its second winning season in program history – the first was last season – and Saturday was its first appearance in a sectional championship game.
“This year we had 12 girls not return from last season. For a school like our size, that might mean you don’t have a soccer team. The fact that we’ve done as well as we did without that many players coming back. We came out of the gates really strong. I think we scored over 20 goals in our first three games. We let a lot of points go at the end,” Haraguchi said. “So our season could’ve been even better. I think Lakewood Park girls soccer has come a long way.”
