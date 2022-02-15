FORT WAYNE — Concordia sophomore Ajani Washington made a big splash at the start of the second half Tuesday with three straight three-pointers, the last one from NBA range.
Washington also stole the shot at the end.
After DeKalb came from 10 down to take the lead in the last seconds in a furious comeback, the Cadets had one second to work with. That was enough for Washington, who swished a three as the buzzer sounded, lifting Concordia to a 41-39 victory.
The Cadets led 44-34 just pass the halfway point of the fourth quarter after Washington whipped court-length pass to Cole Hayworth for bucket.
Concordia left the door open, however, hitting just 5-of-9 free throws, and the Barons pushed their way through with three straight threes, one by Alex Leslie the last two by Jackson Barth.
Barth was fouled on the second one with 2.8 seconds left, putting the Barons up 39-38.
Barth appeared to miss the free throw on purpose. The Cadets called time and the clock was stopped at 0.5 seconds, but the officials added time to give the hosts one full second, which was just enough.
The Barons (8-10) were aiming to let Washington get the inbounds pass, but he did.
“The last play, they’ve got to catch it in the backcourt. They can’t get a running start. Somehow we don’t go with the best player on the court.
“For as poorly as we played the whole game, we gave ourselves a chance, which I’m proud of, but at some point we have to quit shooting ourselves in the foot.
“We’ve got to be tougher,” Beasley added. “Little things are big things. We don’t pride ourselves in taking care of the ball. It’s frustrating. The last two games, we gave away.”
DeKalb was guilty of 16 turnovers, many coming on tips or deflections by the Cadets.
After Caden Pettis hit Barth on a cut to the basket at the 4:19 mark of the first half for an 11-6 lead, Concordia went on a 12-0 run than bridged halftime and led 18-11.
“We were not very good. Second quarter, third quarter we had too many turnovers,” Beasley said.
“Somehow, some way that last minute-plus, we found a way to get some stops and hit some shots.”
Connor Penrod had matching totals of 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Barons (8-10), and Barth finished with 13.
Washington scored a game-high 17 for Concordia and Hayworth had 12.
In the junior varsity game, Braiden Boyd hit a three-pointer with three seconds to go to give the Barons a 50-48 triumph. Kiefer Nagel had 15 points for DeKalb and Caiden Hinkle had 14.
