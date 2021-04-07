Prep Baseball
Cougars beaten by Homestead
ALBION — Central Noble lost to Homestead 19-0 in five innings on Tuesday.
The Spartans had 13 hits, including four home runs. Juniors Nicholas Hockemeyer and Caden Tarango combined on the two-hit shutout. Hockemeyer started and pitched three innings to get the win.
The Cougars also drew two walks to go with their two hits.
Reserve Softball
Blazers defeat Barons
BUTLER — Leah Ranger tossed a one-hit shutout as Eastside’s reserve softball team cruised to a 17-0 win in five innings over DeKalb Tuesday.
Ranger struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.
Kaylee Kaufman and Timmery Rutter had three hits each. Rutter had a single, double and triple while driving in two. One of Kaufman’s hits was a triple, and she scored four times.
Addi Jehl and Alyssa Kaufman had two hits each. Jehl had a double and drove in three. Alyssa Kaufman scored twice and drove in two.
Prep Boys Basketball
Churubusco’s Paul selected for Top 60 Senior Workout
Churubusco senior Jackson Paul was selected to participate in the Top 60 Senior Workout, put on by Hoosier Basketball Magazine. He was chosen from approximately 1,500 senior players statewide.
Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted during the season and throughout the state tournament to determine the Top 60.
Two sessions of the 40th annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA on Sunday, April 11th at Marian University in Indianapolis.
Half of the Top 60 boys, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session at 1-3 p.m. The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8 for adults and $5 for students.
College Volleyball
Trine’s Munger earns weekly MIAA honor
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior outside hitter Madison Munger was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Player of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Munger had a .223 hitting percentage last week as the Thunder went 1-1.
Munger had 20 kills, 17 digs and two total blocks to help Trine defeat visiting Olivet in four sets Friday. The Indianapolis resident had 28 kills, 16 digs and a block in the Thunder’s loss to Hope at Hershey Hall on March 31 where Trine rallied from a 2-0 deficit in sets to force a fifth set.
Munger was named MIAA Player of the Week for the second time in her Trine volleyball career.
Trine women fall to Calvin Wednesday
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team lost to Calvin 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match at Hershey Hall Wednesday night.
Anna Schriemer had 30 assists, 10 digs, five kills and one ace for the Knights (5-0, 4-0 MIAA), who had a .311 hitting percentage for the match and had 12 block assists.
Madison Munger had 10 kills, 12 digs and a solo block for the Thunder (6-2, 2-2). Jacqueline Baughman had 19 assists, 11 digs, five kills and an ace.
College Golf
Thunder men win Albion Invite, improve to 4-0
ALBION, Mich. — Trine’s men’s golf team improved to 4-0 in conference tournaments by winning the Albion Invitational on Tuesday at Duck Lake Country Club.
The Thunder shot 288 and defeated second-place Calvin by four shots. Hope was third with 295.
Seniors Cameron Ruge and Carlos Coeto fired 71s to lead the Thunder. They tied for third overall in the tournament.
Freshman Mark Civanich and sophomore Mitch Lowney tied for seventh with 73s for Trine. Senior Todd Mieske tied for 12th place with 74.
Trine freshman Jack Brockie played as an individual and shot 76.
College Lacrosse
Thunder men fight off Bulldogs at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine’s men’s lacrosse team snapped a losing streak at three games Tuesday with a 14-10 victory over Adrian in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest on Tuesday night.
The Thunder (3-4, 2-1 MIAA) never trailed, but the Bulldogs (4-6, 0-2) rallied to tie the game two times in the second quarter. Trine scored the final three goals over the final nine minutes of the third quarter to lead 12-8 going into the final stanza.
Noah Markus had four goals and two assists and Matt Zanichelli had two goals and three assists to lead the Thunder. Dave Keptner, Jarod Schepp and Austin Lindell added two goals apiece.
Tyler Corless had a goal and three assists for Trine. Anthony Marasco made 12 saves in goal.
College Tennis Trine men prevail
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s tennis team defeated Adrian 8-1 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual on Tuesday.
The Thunder (10-3, 2-0 MIAA) won all six singles matches. Trine’s Isaac Everitt won his No. 1 singles match in three sets and won at No. 3 doubles with teammate Eric Gaby by an 8-3 score.
Trine 8, Adrian 1
Singles: 1. Isaac Everitt (T) def. Ronald Ducharme 7-6 (8-6), 2-6, 10-7. 2, Aaron Streit (T) def. Ryan Cuddy 6-1, 6-1. 3. Jaxon Davis (T) def. Joey Quigley 6-2, 6-3. 4. Ryan Smith (T) def. Whitman Hopper 6-3, 7-5. 5. Drew Dixon (T) def. Zachary Perry 6-3, 6-1. 6. Alex Mullet (T) def. Quinn Proctor 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Cuddy-Ducharme (Adr) def. Streit-R. Smith 8-7 (12-10). 2. Dixon-Jax. Davis (T) def. Quigley-Hopper 8-1. 3. Everitt-Eric Gaby (T) def. Perry-Proctor 8-3.
College SoccerTrine women fall at CalvinGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine’s women’s soccer team lost to Calvin 5-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Tuesday night.
The Knights (5-0, 5-0 MIAA) scored their first three goals in the first 9 minutes, 14 seconds. Elizabeth Williams had a goal and three assists for Calvin.
Jessalyn Friederick made seven saves in goal for the Thunder (8-2, 1-1 MIAA).
