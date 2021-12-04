ANGOLA —The Angola boys basketball team earned its first victory of the 2021-22 season Saturday afternoon, defeating the Concord Minutemen 60-50 behind balanced scoring and free throws made in the closing minute.
“I’m just proud of how the guys competed,” Hornets coach Brandon Appleton said. “We had a tough game last night (against Central Noble) and to come back and get on top of one is a good feeling. It’s better to be 1-2 after this weekend than 0-3.”
Senior Dylan Oberlin opened the scoring for the Hornets (1-2) less than 10 seconds into the game, making a layup to put Angola up early. The Minutemen (2-2) would answer with a 3-pointer, their first of five for the quarter, from Jack D’Arcy.
Hornets sophomore Dane Lantz hit a pair of threes and sophomore Cameron McGee made a shot and two free throws to counter the three-point barrage to trail 18-14 at the end of the first.
The Hornets took control through much of the second quarter, using a 15-2 run through the first six minutes to take a 29-20 lead. Lantz and Oberlin combined for 11 points during the run, with junior Tyler Call adding a couple of free throws and junior Landon Herbert scoring a basket.
The Minutemen scored six of the last eight points of the half to stay within striking distance of Angola, trailing 31-26 at the break.
Both teams cooled off in the third, with Angola only able to score nine points to Concord’s eight. The fourth was the opposite, however, with the Hornets adding 20 to their total.
Angola was led with a balanced fourth-quarter offense with junior Jake Land, McGee, Oberlin, Lantz, Call and Herbert all scoring in the final eight minutes.
Trailing by as many as 10 in the quarter, Concord battled back to make it a three-point game with 32 seconds remaining, after a three-pointer banked in by Concord’s Andres Dixon led to a Minutemen timeout.
“When your back is against the wall, you have a couple of choices,” Appleton said. “Give up and roll over or go fight. Our guys have been wanting to go fight and I’ve liked what I’ve seen in our three games to fight and compete despite maybe going against a little bit of adversity.”
Just 15 seconds later, after two free throws made by Herbert gave the Hornets a 55-50 lead, the Minutemen’s Malachi Emmons fouled out and then received a technical foul, which resulted in three more free throws made by Call. The final seven points of the game were all free throws by the Hornets.
“We hit some free throws,” Appleton said. “Man, that’s awesome.”
Oberlin finished with a game-high 14 points, adding four rebounds and a steal. Lantz (13 points, one assist), Call (13 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block) and Herbert (10 points, one steal) all finished in double-figures to lead the Hornets.
The Hornets will stay at home when they face Woodlan in a non-conference matchup Tuesday night.
Concord JV 37, Angola 26
The Minutemen led throughout, maintaining an 8-3 lead after the first quarter and a 31-17 lead after the third.
Aidan Weiss and Trey Hinman led the Hornets with six points, hitting two 3-pointers each. Kyler Huscher added four, Andre Tagliaferri and Alex Meyer finished with three points apiece, and Micah Steury and Aidan Barry scored two points each.
Concord’s leading scorer was Parker McCuen with 12 points. The other top scorers for the Minutemen were Connor Morris with eight and Noah Culp with five.
